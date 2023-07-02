Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala's Vande Bharat Express emerges as best performer with remarkable 183% average occupancy

    The Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express has emerged as the best performer with an average occupancy of 183 percent. Kerala's first semi-high-speed train was flagged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25.

    Kerala's Vande Bharat Express emerges as best performer with remarkable 183% average occupancy anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 2, 2023, 1:22 PM IST

    New Delhi: According to official data, of the 23 pairs of Vande Bharat Express trains operating across the Railway network, the Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram train has the best performance, with an average occupancy of 183%. The next-best-performing train is the Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod in Kerala, which has an average occupancy of 176%. The Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express follows right behind it with an average occupancy of 134%.

    Also read: PM Modi flags off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express in Thiruvananthapuram

    The number of passengers travelling on a train on a specific route in total, including those boarding and alighting at intermediate stations, is used to determine the train's occupancy.

    46 Vande Bharat Express services have now travelled to every state in the nation with rail electrification. The Vande Bharat Express fleet, which covers 24 states and Union Territories, has been expanding as a result of its time-saving feature, which allows it to travel faster than other trains by an hour on average.

    The trains with top occupancy include the Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express (129 percent), Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express (128 percent), New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express (124 percent), Dehradun-Amritsar Vande Bharat Express (105 percent), Mumbai-Sholapur Vande Bharat Express (111 percent), Sholapur-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express (104 percent).

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25 flagged off  Vande Bharat Express in Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station.  The Kasaragod – Thiruvananthapuram Central Vande Bharat Express operates between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram and will stop at Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, ShoranurJn, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2023, 1:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Not right to politicise': Mayawati supports UCC, condemns BJP's 'forceful implementation' AJR

    'Not right to politicise': Mayawati supports UCC, condemns BJP's 'forceful implementation'

    Karnataka: 'Gruha Laxmi' set to launch from July 14; Nearly hundred representatives per district to help vkp

    Karnataka: ‘Gruha Laxmi’ set to launch from Juy. 14; Nearly hundred representatives per district to help

    Uttarakhand Landslide blocks Badrinath National Highway again; commuters stuck AJR

    Uttarakhand: Landslide blocks Badrinath National Highway again; commuters stuck

    NIA filed chargesheet against the terrorists, who planned to blast Robot bombs in the country vkp

    NIA filed chargesheet against the terrorists, who planned to blast Robot bombs in the country

    Opposition Leader V D Satheesan urges Hibi Eden to withdraw Private Bill on capital relocation in Kerala anr

    Opposition Leader V D Satheesan urges Hibi Eden to withdraw Private Bill on capital relocation in Kerala

    Recent Stories

    When is Guru Purnima 2023? Know time, tithi, mantra and significance of THIS day RBA

    When is Guru Purnima 2023? Know time, tithi, mantra and significance of THIS day

    Ileana D'cruz shares photo of a mysterious man with their dog; fans curious over her new Instagram post MSW

    Ileana D'cruz shares photo of a mysterious man with their dog; fans curious over her new Instagram post

    Not right to politicise': Mayawati supports UCC, condemns BJP's 'forceful implementation' AJR

    'Not right to politicise': Mayawati supports UCC, condemns BJP's 'forceful implementation'

    cricket WATCH: Lowest point in West Indies cricket; players, fans in tears after ODI World Cup 2023 setback osf

    WATCH: Lowest point in West Indies cricket; players, fans in tears after ODI World Cup 2023 setback

    Karnataka: 'Gruha Laxmi' set to launch from July 14; Nearly hundred representatives per district to help vkp

    Karnataka: ‘Gruha Laxmi’ set to launch from Juy. 14; Nearly hundred representatives per district to help

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon