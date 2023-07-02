Kerala's Vande Bharat Express emerges as best performer with remarkable 183% average occupancy

The Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express has emerged as the best performer with an average occupancy of 183 percent. Kerala's first semi-high-speed train was flagged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25.

New Delhi: According to official data, of the 23 pairs of Vande Bharat Express trains operating across the Railway network, the Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram train has the best performance, with an average occupancy of 183%. The next-best-performing train is the Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod in Kerala, which has an average occupancy of 176%. The Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express follows right behind it with an average occupancy of 134%.

Also read: PM Modi flags off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express in Thiruvananthapuram

The number of passengers travelling on a train on a specific route in total, including those boarding and alighting at intermediate stations, is used to determine the train's occupancy.

46 Vande Bharat Express services have now travelled to every state in the nation with rail electrification. The Vande Bharat Express fleet, which covers 24 states and Union Territories, has been expanding as a result of its time-saving feature, which allows it to travel faster than other trains by an hour on average.

The trains with top occupancy include the Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express (129 percent), Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express (128 percent), New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express (124 percent), Dehradun-Amritsar Vande Bharat Express (105 percent), Mumbai-Sholapur Vande Bharat Express (111 percent), Sholapur-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express (104 percent).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25 flagged off Vande Bharat Express in Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station. The Kasaragod – Thiruvananthapuram Central Vande Bharat Express operates between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram and will stop at Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, ShoranurJn, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.