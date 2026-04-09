Kerala Assembly speaker AN Shamseer, MP K Sudhakaran, LoP VD Satheesan, and CM Pinarayi Vijayan cast their votes in the ongoing assembly polls. Both Satheesan (UDF) and Vijayan (LDF) expressed confidence in their respective fronts winning.

Keralam Assembly speaker AN Shamseer cast his vote at Polling Booth No. 74, during the ongoing assembly polls. Additionally, Congress MP from Kannur, K Sudhakaran, also cast his vote at Kizhunna South UP School, Polling Booth No. 157.

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UDF Confident of Decisive Mandate

Earlier in the day, Keralam Leader of Opposition (LoP) VD Satheesan cast his vote for the Assembly elections being held today and urged people across the state to participate actively in the democratic process. He asserted confidence that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) would return to power with a decisive mandate.

Satheesan, who is contesting from the Paravur Assembly constituency, voted at a polling station in Kesari Government Arts and Science College in Ernakulam along with his family. After casting his vote, the senior Congress leader told reporters, "I just voted at my booth. I came with my family to vote. My first request is that everyone across Kerala should participate in this democratic process and help democracy succeed. No one should refrain from voting."

"Voting for whoever they prefer is their fundamental democratic right. This right should not go unused. Everyone in Kerala should be a participant in this democratic process. That's my humble request," he added.

LDF Banks on Public Trust

On the other hand, Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday expressed confidence in the Left Democratic Front (LDF)'s victory in the 2026 Assembly elections, saying that the public trusts the ruling alliance.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in Kannur, Vijayan said that "false and communal propaganda" cannot defeat the LDF. "False propaganda cannot defeat the LDF. We always trust the people, and the people trust us. We have travelled with the people for the last ten years, and that journey must continue. We are with the people, and the people are with us. Communal propaganda cannot defeat us," he said.

High-Stakes Electoral Battle

Pinarayi Vijayan is eyeing a historic third consecutive term from the Dharmadam constituency. While the constituency is the fortress for the Left, the 2026 race is shaping up to be more than just a victory lap, both from the United Democratic Front led by Congress, and BJP led National Democratic Alliance.

Polling for the 140-seat Keralam Legislative Assembly is underway today, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. Both the incumbent LDF and the Opposition Congress-led UDF are eyeing to breach the 71-seat mark, while the BJP-led NDA is looking to enter the Assembly via the gateway opened in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation polls. (ANI)