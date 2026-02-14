Kerala approves India's first graphene policy to become a global hub for the wonder material. The plan includes a Grefine Park, a 50% lease subsidy for investors, and collaborations with universities like Oxford to bridge research and industry.

Kerala Unveils Ambitious Graphene Policy

Kerala has taken a significant step by approving India's first comprehensive graphene policy, hailed as the wonder material of the future, aiming to position itself as a global hub for research, development, and production of this advanced material. As the first step, the Union Cabinet has approved the Grefine Park. Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev outlined a series of strategic incentives to attract both domestic and global investors, including a 50% subsidy on lease payments for manufacturing units established in government-managed parks.

This initiative is part of a broader vision to transform the state into a global hub for advanced materials, supported by the planned establishment of a graphene industrial park in Palakkad and a dedicated Digital Innovation Centre backed by a 200 crore investment. The Minister also stated that this policy aims to bridge the gap between academic research and industrial production by fostering collaborations with prestigious international institutions like Oxford and Manchester Universities.

Government Touts Policy Consistency and Achievements

Beyond industrial growth, the government defended its long-term policy consistency, citing achievements in poverty eradication, housing for over five lakh families, and superior healthcare metrics as evidence of the state's progress. Despite political debates over the tenure of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), the administration remains focused on leveraging high-tech sectors such as graphene to create extensive employment opportunities and sustain momentum in Kerala's economy.

Minister's Confidence in State Budget's Industrial Boost

On January 30th, Kerala Minister P Rajeev had expressed strong confidence in the State Budget 2026, asserting that the plan presented by Finance Minister KN Balagopal will provide a significant boost to the industrial sector. The Minister had noted that the budget has supported several key proposals submitted by the Industries Department to strengthen the state's economic landscape. P Rajeev had said, "The budget presented yesterday by Finance Minister KN Balagopal will give a boost to the industrial sector. The Finance Minister has extended strong support to the proposals put forward by the Industries Department. For the measures announced in the budget to be implemented smoothly, the same government should return to power."

Stance on K-Rail Project

On Kerala government's flagship project, K-Rail, also known as Silver Line, P Rajeev had said, "K-Rail could not be implemented by the state alone. If it were possible, would the situation have reached this stage? We need high-speed connectivity. Is there any order appointing E Sreedharan by the Centre? That has not come to the government's attention. If high-speed rail is announced in the Union Budget, it can be accepted." (ANI)