Following the success of Baansera, Delhiites now have a new scenic destination for hosting socio-cultural events right in the heart of the city. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), under the direction of Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, has opened the lush green lawns of Asita for public bookings.

Rental Charges and Lawn Details

The approved daily rental charges at Asita, vary depending on the lawn and range from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 3.3 lakh. Various lawns at Asita are being made available for public use, and public can book these spaces as per their respective daily rental rates. The rates and area, are as follows: Water Body Lawn at Rs. 50,000 (1,560 sqm), Canna Lawn at Rs. 1.40 lakhs (2,860 sqm), Main Congregation Lawn at Rs. 2.90 lakhs (8,900 sqm), Budha Lawn at Rs. 1.10 lakhs (3,270 sqm), Surya Lawn at Rs. 40,000 (800 sqm), Cafe Lawn at Rs. 1.00 lakhs (3,000 sqm), and Circular Lawn at Rs. 3.30 lakhs (13,720 sqm).

Booking Duration and Additional Charges

A maximum period of three days shall be permitted for installation and dismantling activities of essentially non-permanent eco-friendly tentage structures. The Circular Lawn may be provided for a maximum duration of five days. Cleaning charges shall be levied at the rate of Rs. 2.75 per sqm. One or more areas may be rented simultaneously, with higher applicable rates in cases of multiple area bookings.

Parking and Environmental Guidelines

Rental charges will include parking facility for 40 vehicles. All bookings shall be governed by environmental and regulatory safeguards to ensure that any activity carried out enhances the public experience of the Yamuna without disturbing its ecological character and is carried out strictly in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Hon'ble National Green Tribunal (NGT) and other applicable guidelines of the Hon'ble Courts.

About the Asita Project

Asita project developed by DDA, was earlier an encroached degraded landscape, polluting the river directly. Spanning approximately 197 hectares near Laxmi Nagar in East Delhi, Asita represents a major initiative to restore the ecological health of the River Yamuna and its floodplains. This development provides a vital green space for the city, featuring greenways along major roads for public recreation, designated ecological zones, and a green buffer along the river channel.