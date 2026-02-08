A seven-member gang was nabbed in a joint operation in Kannur, Kerala, for trying to sell tiger skin, teeth, and claws. The arrests followed a secret tip-off. Officials seized the illegal wildlife products, a scooter, and a car used by the gang.

A seven-member gang was arrested for attempting to sell tiger skin, teeth, and claws in the Kathirur area of Thalassery Taluk in Kerala's Kannur district. The accused were caught in a joint operation led by Kottiyoor Range Officer Nithin Raj T and the Kannur Forest Vigilance Unit, according to a statement.

Initial Arrests Follow Tip-off

Based on secret intelligence inputs, a search was conducted in the Kathirur area of Thalassery Taluk, during which the gang was apprehended. In the first phase, Ashwin N. from Eruvatti and Sandesh P M and Balan C from Cheruvanchery were arrested at Kathirur. From them, officials seized tiger skin, teeth, claws, and the scooter used to transport these items.

Remaining Gang Members Nabbed

Further investigation based on information obtained during questioning led to the arrest of the remaining accused: Sharath K K from Kallikandi, Rajeesh Kadachi from Mangad, Vithul V K from Cheruvanchery, and Rakhil T P from Malal, according to the statement. An Innova car used to transport the tiger body parts was also seized.

The Investigation Team

The operation was carried out by a team including Kottiyoor Range Officer Nithin Raj, Kannur Vigilance Range Officer V Jayaprakash, Beat Forest Officers Ramya K K and Vipesh B C from Tholambra Section, and Mukesh K P and Shinil C from Kannur Forest Vigilance. Kannur Vigilance Divisional Forest Officer Shajna and Aralam Wildlife Warden V Ratheeshan were also part of the team.

The arrested accused were produced before the Thalassery JFCM (Judicial First Class Magistrate) Court. (ANI)