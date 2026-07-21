AAP's Arvind Kejriwal strongly criticised the Modi-led government over police action on a student protest, alleging unprecedented brutality. He accused the Centre of suppressing dissent, claiming the police beat unarmed students without provocation.

Kejriwal Accuses Centre of 'Unprecedented Brutality'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday strongly criticised the Narendra Modi-led government over the police action during the Congress-led protest march in the national capital on Monday, alleging that students were subjected to excessive force.

Speaking to the media, Kejriwal alleged that the police action against protesting students was unprecedented and accused the Centre of suppressing dissent. "The brutal way the Modi government attacked our nation's children and youth yesterday--I feel such an incident has never been witnessed in history. Prime Minister Modi has left even the British behind. Even the British perhaps did not lathi-charge or attack freedom fighters the way the Modi government attacked our own children yesterday," he said.

Referring to videos circulating on social media, the former Delhi Chief Minister claimed that students were beaten despite offering no resistance. "Numerous videos circulating on social media show young boys and girls begging with folded hands before the police, while police continuously beat unarmed students without any provocation," Kejriwal alleged.

He further claimed that several parents had posted on social media saying their children were missing after the protests and alleged that they may have been detained by the police. "Many parents on social media say their children are missing, likely picked up by police with no information on their whereabouts," he said.

Drawing a historical comparison, Kejriwal alleged that the incident reflected an unprecedented level of brutality. "Such brutality has never been seen before; it feels as if Prime Minister Modi has surpassed even General Dyer's actions at Jallianwala Bagh," he said.

Protest Turns Violent, Police Report Injuries

Meanwhile, the protest march towards Parliament on Monday turned violent, with Delhi Police claiming that more than 118 police personnel were injured in clashes. Around 60 protesters were also reported to have sustained injuries.

According to police, protesters allegedly pelted stones and other objects at personnel, attempted to breach barricades, vandalised police and government vehicles and damaged public property. Police have registered FIRs against unidentified persons in connection with alleged vandalism and stone-pelting in Connaught Place and Parliament Street.

Protesters Press Demands with Union Minister

The CJP delegation had met Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday and pressed demands including the resignation of Pradhan, compensation of Rs 1 crore to families of NEET aspirants who lost their lives and the immediate release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the protest would continue until Pradhan resigns. Nadda, who is also Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha, said a proposal had been received from the protesters to hold talks with the government and appealed to them to end their sit-in.

Sonam Wangchuk's Health Update

Meanwhile, Sonam Wangchuk continues to receive medical treatment at Safdarjung Hospital under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors.

According to the latest hospital bulletin, his vital parameters remain stable, though his blood sugar levels continue to remain on the lower side and his serum potassium level was recorded at 3.2 mEq/L. The hospital added that Wangchuk was receiving oral rehydration therapy and oral potassium supplementation but continued to decline intravenous fluids and glucose administration despite medical advice.

Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of the Education Minister over the NEET exam paper leak, was taken to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police on July 18. (ANI)