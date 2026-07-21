The Delhi High Court agreed to hear a PIL alleging excessive police force by Delhi Police against Cockroach Janta Party protesters. The march was linked to demonstrations by activist Sonam Wangchuk demanding reforms over the NEET paper leak.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on Wednesday a public interest litigation (PIL) alleging that the Delhi Police used excessive force against protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party's Parliament March. The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia.

During the mentioning, counsel for the petitioner sought an urgent hearing, submitting that the petition raises serious concerns over the alleged use of excessive force by the Delhi Police against protesters participating in the Parliament March. Responding to the request, the Bench remarked, "Don't drag the Court into all this," but agreed to list the matter for hearing on Wednesday. The petition alleges that the police action against the protesters was disproportionate and seeks judicial intervention. The detailed allegations and reliefs sought in the PIL are expected to be examined when the matter is taken up for hearing on Wednesday.

Related Protests and Litigation

The development comes amid continuing litigation relating to protests at Jantar Mantar. In a separate public interest litigation filed by CPI(M) leader Aishe Ghosh, the Delhi High Court is examining allegations that the Delhi Police subjected protesters to surveillance through videography at the protest site. During the hearing in that matter, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, defended the practice, submitting that videography at Jantar Mantar was undertaken solely for maintaining law and order and not for surveillance of protesters.

The protests are linked to climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and members of the Cockroach Janta Party, who have been demonstrating in Delhi demanding reforms in the education system and the resignation of the Union Education Minister over the alleged NEET examination paper leak. The demonstrations have also resulted in multiple rounds of litigation before the Delhi High Court, including petitions relating to Wangchuk's medical treatment, his continued admission at a government hospital, allegations of police surveillance at the protest site, and the conduct of the Delhi Police during the demonstrations.