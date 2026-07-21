CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke alleged a meeting with Union Minister JP Nadda was a 'trap' during a protest march. He accused male Delhi police personnel of a 'brutal lathi-charge' and violence against women protestors demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Following a parliament march which left a lot of people injured in Delhi, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday charged the male Delhi police personnel of violence against women and alleged that the two-member CJP delegation meeting with the Union Health Minister JP Nadda during the march was used to "trap" activists there while police conducted a "lathi-charge" at the protesters.

"JP Nadda invited our panel to have a discussion, and they offered that they would find a solution and have a dialogue. And after calling us for talks, they were conducting a lathi charge here. So, they were trapping us. They even house-arrested Saurabh Das and Ashutosh Shanka at JP Nadda's house. They took away their phones. We were unable to reach Ashutosh Shanka and Saurabh Das for three hours," Dipke told reporters.

He accused the Centre of resorting to a "brutal lathi charge" against student protesters to shield Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while better crowd management alternatives existed. "To save one Dharmendra Pradhan, who is already responsible for the deaths of more than 20 students, the Modi government and Amit Shah ordered more children's blood to be shed. What is happening in our country? If you wanted to stop the march, you could have used water cannon guns, but you used tear gas and a brutal lathi charge. What was the need to crack the children's heads? These children are the future of this country," he said.

'Male police officers beat the girls'

Levelling serious allegations at Delhi Police, Dipke said police had targeted young girls during the crackdown. "Yesterday, the whole country saw how brutally the Delhi Police cracked the heads of even 12-year-old girls. The police beat the girls, tore their clothes, and stepped on their chests. And all this was done by male police officers. No female police officer touched any girl; all those who raised their hands were male police officers. Male police officers beat the girls and grabbed their throats. The Delhi Police and the Modi government, who gave these orders, should be ashamed. This government has established hooliganism in the country; it is not worthy of being called a government; these people are dictators," he said.

Protest to continue, Sonam Wangchuk resumes fast

Dipke said the events of Monday had prompted activist Sonam Wangchuk to reverse his decision to end his hunger strike. "In view of the brutality that occurred yesterday, Sonam sir, who was going to break his fast yesterday, will not break it now; he will continue his fast. He is deeply saddened to see the brutality that has taken place, and he has passed on a letter through his wife stating that he will continue his hunger strike in light of the atrocities committed against the students," Dipke said.

He added that the protest would not be called off despite Monday's crackdown. "We are going to continue our protest, and we will be announcing our next big event soon," he said.

Over 100 police personnel injured, 5 FIRs filed

Dipke's remarks came a day after Nadda met CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka and chief spokesperson Saurav Das at his residence amid an intensifying protest that saw thousands of demonstrators try to march towards Parliament demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak on Monday.

According to Delhi Police, more than 118 police personnel were injured, and five FIRs have been filed so far in connection with alleged violence, stone-pelting and vandalism during Monday's protest at Jantar Mantar. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)