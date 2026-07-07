AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to provide consumers with a choice between E20, E10, and E0 fuel blends. He alleged the government is forcefully pushing E20 fuel against public will and making misleading claims.

Kejriwal Accuses Centre of Pushing E20 Fuel

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the Centre to provide consumers with the option of choosing between different fuel blends, including E20, E10 and E0, alleging that the government was trying to push E20 fuel despite public opposition.

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Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal alleged that the Centre was making misleading claims and adopting new measures to persuade people to use E20 fuel. "There is tremendous public opposition, yet despite this resistance, the Central Government remains adamant. I do not know the reason behind this insistence, but the government refuses to budge. Day after day, one falsehood is followed by another. One minister says one thing, another minister says something else," he said.

Allegations of Pressuring Auto Firms

The AAP chief further alleged that the Centre had called representatives of six automobile manufacturers on July 3 and asked them to reassure the public about the use of E20 fuel. "On July 3, the Central Government reportedly called representatives of six automobile manufacturers and asked them to hold a press conference to tell the public that E20 fuel is perfectly fine. The six companies are Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Kirloskar, Hero MotoCorp, Hyundai Motor, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company. They were reportedly told to address the media and reassure the public that E20 fuel is suitable for use," Kejriwal alleged.

He added that, "Next week, I will write to the Prime Minister. Prime Minister, why should the public suffer for your misadventure? Tell us who will pay the penalty if our mileage drops or our vehicles are damaged--your government or the company?"

Demand for Consumer Choice

Kejriwal further urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to agree to the demand of the public and give them the option to choose. "With folded hands, I request Modi ji to agree to the demand of the public to give them an option -where all variants of fuel, be it E20, E10 or E0 -all are made available at petrol pumps at separate pricing," he said.

Centre Defends E20 Fuel Policy

Earlier, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri dismissed concerns circulating on social media over ethanol-blended fuel, saying claims that E20 fuel attracts pests or damages vehicle engines are "rumours" and urged people to rely on scientific evidence rather than misinformation.

The Centre has been promoting ethanol blending as part of its strategy to reduce crude oil imports, lower carbon emissions, and support the domestic agricultural economy. The government has accelerated the rollout of E20 petrol, containing 20 per cent ethanol, across the country after conducting compatibility testing with automobile manufacturers and research agencies. (ANI)