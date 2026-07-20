AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal extended support to students protesting exam irregularities in Delhi. Criticising the use of force, he urged PM Modi to talk to the protesters, whose 'Sansad Chalo' march was led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday released a self-recorded video extending support to students protesting in the national capital over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold talks with them instead of using force.

Kejriwal Slams Use of Force, Urges Dialogue

In a self-made video posted on 'X', Kejriwal said he had seen on social media that a large number of students had gathered at Connaught Place, Janpath and Jantar Mantar during the "Sansad Chalo" march led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

"I am in Punjab right now, and I am witnessing on social media the massive turnout in the capital. Connaught Place, Janpath, and Jantar Mantar are overflowing; thousands--lakhs--of youth have gathered from across the country," he said.

Alleging that the government was trying to stop the protesters from reaching Parliament, Kejriwal criticised the reported use of force against them. "The government is exerting all its power against them, resorting to lathi charges and internet shutdowns to prevent them from reaching Parliament. This is fundamentally wrong. Where are these young people supposed to go? First, their papers are leaked, then they are leaked again, and the entire evaluation process is compromised. They complain repeatedly, yet they are ignored. You have jeopardized their future, and now, when they take to the streets to demand justice, you lathi-charge them. This is entirely unacceptable," he said.

The former Delhi Chief Minister urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to engage with the students and address their concerns. "There is immense anger among these students. I urge Modi ji to address this frustration immediately; otherwise, the consequences will be severe. Speak to these students. They are the children of our country. Why is there such ego? Sit down and talk to them," Kejriwal said.

Expressing solidarity with the protesters, Kejriwal said students preparing for competitive examinations dedicate years of hard work with the hope of improving their lives. "Many of these students believe that their studies will change their lives and their families' futures. They wake up at 3:00 AM, maintain 14-hour study schedules, and dedicate themselves to exam preparation. Then, the papers are leaked, and the wealthy buy their way in while these hardworking students are left behind. This is not right. I fully support the students," he said.

Security Tightened as CJP Protest Intensifies

Meanwhile, Security at Parliament was beefed up on Monday, with several entry gates to the premises closed as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest intensified. This follows the CJP's call for a 'Sansad Chalo' march, which saw activists and protesters gather at Jantar Mantar.

In anticipation of the march and the commencement of the Monsoon Session, security personnel were deployed in large numbers and conducted intensive security drills to ensure the area remained secure.

Hunger Strike Ends, Talks Offered

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke ended his indefinite hunger strike at the request of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. Dipke had begun the fast after Wangchuk was hospitalised on July 18, when his own 21-day hunger strike necessitated medical intervention.

Earlier in the day, CJP activist Saurav Das signalled the organisation's willingness to engage in talks with the government regarding their long-standing demands for examination reforms.