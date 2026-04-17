AAP's Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Centre over ED raids on party leaders, questioning the recovery of black money. Following a raid on Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora, other leaders accused the Modi govt of 'dictatorship' and election-driven politics.

AAP Leaders Slam Centre, Allege 'Dictatorship'

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday hit out at the Centre over repeated Enforcement Directorate raids on party leaders, asking how much black money had been recovered from the searches. Questioning the outcome of the actions, he accused the Centre of engaging in politics for power. In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "This is the second ED raid at the residence of an Aam Aadmi Party leader within three days. Will the Prime Minister tell us how much black money has been recovered from the countless raids conducted so far at the residences of "AAP" leaders? Not even a single rupee? The entire country is watching how petty politics you are indulging in just for the sake of power." आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता के यहाँ तीन दिन में ये दूसरी ED की रेड है। क्या प्रधान मंत्री जी बतायेंगे कि अभी तक “आप” नेताओं के यहाँ जो इतनी सारी अनगिनत रेड की हैं, उनमे कितना काला पैसा मिला? एक रुपया भी मिला? पूरा देश देख रहा है कि आप केवल सत्ता के लिए कितनी ओछी राजनीति कर रहे हैं। https://t.co/qUcfn9Bq53 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 17, 2026

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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Anurag Dhanda on Friday also slammed the "Modi government" saying that it has declared a dictatorship rule. The remark came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid on the residence of Punjab Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora. Dhanda stated that the ED carried out its second raid on the party in Punjab within three days. Taking it to X, he said that the "Modi government" is not even pretending to follow the democratic norms anymore and has crossed all the limits of "shamelessness." "This is the second ED raid against the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab within three days. Now, the ED has conducted a raid at the residence of Punjab Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora. The Modi government has crossed all limits of shamelessness. Now they are not even pretending to uphold democratic norms; they have openly declared a dictatorship. Whatever happens with the ED in West Bengal is perfectly fine, then," he wrote. तीन दिन में पंजाब में आम आदमीं पार्टी के खिलाफ ईडी की ये दूसरी रेड है। अब पंजाब केबिनेट मंत्री संजीव अरोड़ा के यहाँ ईडी ने रेड की है। मोदी सरकार ने बेशर्मी की सारी हदें पार कर दी हैं। अब ये लोकतांत्रिक व्यवस्था का दिखावा भी नहीं कर रहे, तानाशाही डिक्लेयर कर दी है। पश्चिम बंगाल… https://t.co/JpRBlZz1sC — Anurag Dhanda (@anuragdhanda) April 17, 2026

A major political storm had erupted in West Bengal as seven judicial officers, including three women, were held hostage by villagers in Malda district on April 1. The standoff was triggered by mass deletions from the electoral rolls under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. The incident was part of a broader wave of protests that paralysed Malda throughout the day, as demonstrators staged road blockades across national and state highways and key rural routes in at least five Assembly constituencies.

ED Searches Premises of Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora

On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at locations linked to Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora.

Arora, in a post on X, said that as a responsible citizen, he would fully cooperate with the investigating agencies and expressed confidence that "the truth will prevail." "Good Morning! An action by the Enforcement Directorate took place at my premises. As a responsible citizen, I will fully cooperate with the agencies and I am confident that the truth will prevail," the post read. Good Morning! An action by the Enforcement Directorate took place at my premises. As a responsible citizen, I will fully cooperate with the agencies and I am confident that the truth will prevail. — Sanjeev Arora (@SanjeevArora_PB) April 17, 2026

Raids Linked to Upcoming Punjab Elections, Alleges AAP

AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bhardwaj criticised the BJP, saying, "ED has now raided Punjab Minister Sanjiv Arora. This is a clear pattern. This is how the BJP starts its preparation for a state election."

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday condemned the raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the multiple premises of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP and Deputy Leader of the Upper House, Ashok Kumar Mittal. The Chief Minister accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating these actions, asserting that the raids are being carried out as part of the preparations for the upcoming Punjab elections."BJP begins preparations for Punjab elections... ED raids at the home and university of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal..typical Modi style. Hum bhi patte nahi jo shaakh se tut kar gir jayenge, aandhiyo se kehdo apne aukaat mein rahe (We are not mere leaves that would break away from the branch and fall. Tell the storms to know their place)," CM Mann posted on X.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh also criticised the Enforcement Directorate raids at multiple premises belonging to Ashok Kumar Mittal. Singh characterised the move as a display of "shameful and unconstitutional tactics" by the BJP, alleging that such actions are being carried out to crush the power of the Aam Aadmi Party. (ANI)