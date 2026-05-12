AAP appointed three 'sah prabharis' for Gujarat's 2027 polls. AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal questioned PM Modi's 'seven appeals', citing past crises and asking the PM to clarify the state of the economy to quell market rumours.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday appointed three additional 'sah prabharis' for Gujarat as part of efforts to strengthen the organization for the 2027 assembly elections in the state. Vinay Mishra, Dinesh Mohania, and Gaurav Sharma have been appointed as 'sah prabharis' Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "seven appeals" to citizens.

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Kejriwal questions PM's appeals

Kejriwal told the media that India had faced several crises since Independence, including wars and economic challenges, but such appeals had never been made to citizens on this scale.

"Since 1950, the country has faced many crises, including wars with Pakistan and China and economic crises. Leaders like Lal Bahadur Shastri and Indira Gandhi had appealed to people not to buy gold earlier as well, but no government had made such extensive 'seven appeals' to citizens. The nation is in shock," Kejriwal said.

"I have three requests from the PM. He should tell the nation the condition of our economy today and what is expected in the near future. Today, a lot of rumours are floating in the market and this is not good for confidence in the economy," Kejriwal added. (ANI)