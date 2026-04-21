Arvind Kejriwal, campaigning in Chennai, praised Tamil Nadu CM M. K. Stalin as a 'brother' and lauded his governance in health and education. He highlighted Stalin's ego-less approach and their mutual visits to study development models.

Kejriwal Praises Stalin's Governance in Chennai

Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi Chief Minister and National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, on Monday campaigned here in support of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and praised his governance, particularly in the sectors of health and education.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing a public meeting, Kejriwal described Stalin as "like a brother" and said the latter was working extensively for the welfare of the people. He said Stalin's approach to governance was unique, recalling how the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had visited Delhi during his tenure to study developments in government schools, hospitals and mohalla clinics. "I have come from Delhi because Thiru Stalin is my brother. He is doing so much work for your children, for the health and education of your family. You will not get a leader like him. That is the reason I have come to campaign for him... When I was Chief Minister of Delhi, one day I got a phone call from the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu's office saying that he wanted to come and see the good work in Delhi. I was very surprised. Normally, the Chief Ministers have a very high ego. No one goes to the other state to see the good work. Stalin has no ego. He works for the people. He came to Delhi. He saw our hospitals. He saw the schools that we had constructed. He saw the clinics that we had done. Then he invited me to Tamil Nadu. I came to Tamil Nadu. I saw the good work that was being done in Tamil Nadu", he said.

Kejriwal on NDA and AIADMK

He further added, "NDA is not the BJP and AIADMK. NDA is only the BJP. BJP has captured AIADMK. AIADMK is completely in the grip of the BJP."

Stalin Lauds Delhi's Governance Model

Earlier, CM Stalin also lauded Kejriwal's governance model in Delhi, particularly in the education sector. He said he had personally visited Delhi to understand the reforms and was impressed by the transformation. "After witnessing the changes, we implemented similar initiatives in Chennai, including the establishment of over 100 smart classrooms," Stalin said. Expressing confidence in his government, Stalin asserted that the DMK would return to power, promising a "2.0" version of governance in Tamil Nadu. He also welcomed Kejriwal, saying, "I welcome my dear brother Arvind Kejriwal."

Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls

Kejriwal is in Tamil Nadu to campaign for the DMK. He is slated to hold a rally on Tuesday, also.AAP has not put up any candidate for the Assembly poll race, choosing to support the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) instead.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with results scheduled to be announced on May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with his party TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)