AAP's Arvind Kejriwal extends support to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, alleging the BJP cut 90 lakh votes. Amid a charged political atmosphere, Mamata expressed confidence in her party's victory, citing overwhelming public support.

Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Voter List Manipulation

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday extended his support to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying that the people of Bengal will take revenge from Bharatiya Janata Party for cutting 90 lakhs votes in the state during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. Ahead of the ongoing assembly elections, Kejriwal alleged large-scale voter list manipulation in the state.

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Addressing a public interaction in Kolkata, Kejriwal said, "I want to extend my best wishes to Mamata Banerjee for these elections. I congratulate the people of West Bengal for the way they are fighting against this dictatorship. In the last two days, the atmosphere I have seen in the state, it appears that the people of Bengal will take revenge for cutting 90 lakhs votes in the state. His remarks come amid a charged political atmosphere in the state, with political parties intensifying their campaign. The campaigning for the second and final phase of the assembly elections in Bengal will end today as 142 constituencies will go to the polls in the second phase on April 29.

Mamata Confident of 'Maa-Mati-Manush' Victory

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed confidence in her party's electoral prospects, citing overwhelming public support during recent 'padyatras' and 'Janasabhas', and asserted that the "victory of Maa-Mati-Manush" is "a matter of time." Sharing a post on X ahead of the second phase Assembly election, Banerjee said, "The extraordinary enthusiasm, the genuine warmth, the spontaneous emotional outpouring of ordinary people at yesterday's padyatra and janasabhas have moved me in ways that words can only approximate. This is a bond forged over years of standing together through every challenge this land has faced. The victory of Maa-Mati-Manush is no longer a matter of prediction. It is a matter of time."

Emphasising Bengal's cultural and historical identity, the Chief Minister said the state has long stood as a "beacon of harmony" and civilisational pride. "This sacred land of Bengal has, since time immemorial, stood as a beacon of harmony, culture, and civilisational pride. It has no place for divisive, destructive forces who seek to deprive Bengal of its rightful dues, tarnish its heritage, and ride their lust for power over the dignity of its people. They will receive the only response they deserve. A decisive, democratic reckoning from the vigilant and united people of Bengal," she wrote in her X post.

Election Fever Grips West Bengal

West Bengal is under poll fever with polling for the second phase of elections scheduled on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. The state has recorded a massive 93.2% voter turnout in the first phase of the elections, a record-breaking figure that has both the TMC and the BJP claiming a decisive lead. (ANI)