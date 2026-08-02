Arvind Kejriwal slammed PM Modi for 'intimidating' youth over an FIR against a girl who made objectionable comments. Kejriwal offered her support. In response, PM Modi urged forgiveness, stating the youth need guidance, not punishment.

Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "intimidating" the youth, referencing the situation of a girl who had an FIR filed against her for making objectionable comments against the PM in a viral video.

In an X post, Kejriwal assured the girl involved in the case that he stands with her. "What Modi ji did to Ruchika Singh is a cowardly act. By doing this to Ruchika, you want to instill fear in the youth. But the fear of you and your police has now been eradicated from the hearts of the youth. You intimidate one Ruchika, and ten more Ruchikas are posting videos against you on social media. Ruchika, I stand with you. If you ever need any kind of help, just let us know," he said.

Background of the Controversy

His remarks come against the backdrop of youth-led agitations in the national capital at Jantar Mantar. The protest culminated in the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Education Minister and the passing of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in Parliament to strengthen the legal framework to prevent paper leaks. Following that, Noida Police had earlier registered an FIR against a woman over allegedly objectionable comments directed at the Prime Minister during the protest.

PM Modi Urges Forgiveness, Guidance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that abuses never solve anything and urged people to guide those who have gone astray. Noting that some mischievous children had used "very crude and abusive language" during the protest and he and his late mother were also subjected to abuse, he shared a video on Instagram.

He said that he fully understands the outrage within society over use of abusive language and it comes as "a cultural shock to see our daughters using such language" but asserted that there is a need to "embrace these children and show them the right path". PM Modi said punishing the youth, dragging them through court proceedings, and harassing them in society- none of this will change the situation.

"I want to forgive them. Society, too, should accept this. I hold only one sentiment in my heart. Sometimes, our tongue gets caught between our teeth and bleeds, yet we do not break our teeth; after all, both the teeth and the tongue belong to us. These children are ours, too. It is our duty to show them the right path," he said. (ANI)