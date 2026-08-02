Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai met and congratulated students from Prayas Residential Schools who qualified for NEET 2026. He praised their hard work, urged them to be compassionate doctors, and highlighted government educational initiatives.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday interacted with students from Prayas Residential Schools who qualified for NEET 2026, congratulating them on their achievement and urging them to dedicate their careers to serving society with compassion and integrity.

Welcoming the Prayas Residential School students at the Chief Minister's Residence in Raipur, CM Sai said it is a matter of pride for the entire state that students from Prayas Residential Schools, belonging to underprivileged and tribal communities, have achieved remarkable success in the highly competitive NEET examination. He credited their achievement to the blessings of their parents, the dedication of their teachers, and their own hard work.

CM's Advice and State's Educational Support

The Chief Minister said 17 Prayas Residential Schools are currently operating across the state to provide quality education and competitive examination coaching to talented students from remote and disadvantaged backgrounds. He urged the successful candidates to become doctors who combine professional excellence with empathy, saying that kind behaviour often plays an important role in healing patients.

Recalling his own educational journey, CM Sai said students today have access to greater opportunities and government support than ever before. He highlighted the expansion of Nalanda campuses for competitive examination aspirants, with 34 new centres under construction that will provide round-the-clock access to online and offline study resources.

Expansion in Medical Education

The Chief Minister noted that Chhattisgarh had only one medical college at the time of state formation, while 15 government and private medical colleges are now functioning. Five more medical colleges are being established, adding 250 MBBS seats.

Appeal for an Addiction-Free Youth

Referring to the nationwide 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Sai appealed to students to remain free from addiction and help spread awareness in society. He said a healthy and addiction-free youth population was essential for building a developed India.

Interactive Session on State Development

During the interactive session, the Chief Minister answered students' questions on education, healthcare, governance, employment, tourism, sports, politics, youth participation, and the state's long-term development.

Government Initiatives in Education and Governance

He highlighted the government's efforts to expand educational opportunities through Prayas Residential Schools, scholarship schemes, and overseas education support for eligible children of labourers. He also said the National Education Policy is being implemented with skill-oriented courses, while government schools are being upgraded with smart classrooms, improved infrastructure, teacher training, parent-teacher meetings, and initiatives such as Nyota Bhoj and the Jawahar Utkarsh Yojana.

The Chief Minister also informed students about the recently launched CM Helpline 1076, through which citizens can register complaints and suggestions directly with the government, including issues related to education and hostels. He said the system had already delivered prompt resolution of a wide range of public grievances.

Concluding the interaction, CM Sai said the state government is developing a Chief Minister's Dashboard that will enable real-time monitoring of schools, hospitals, teacher attendance, ration availability, and other public services. (ANI)