Congress's Salman Khurshid says nationwide press conferences are a follow-up to the 'Chhatron ki Goonj' campaign. This initiative, inspired by Rahul Gandhi, aims to reach students and voice their concerns about exams and the education system.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Thursday said that the Congress party's nationwide press conferences are a follow-up to the campaign 'Chhatron ki Goonj', saying that it is an effort in the interest of the entire nation and to reach students preparing for the exams and voice their concerns.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Follow-up to Rahul Gandhi's 'Goonj Rally'

Speaking to ANI, he said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had stressed that the 'Goonj Rally' is not just a political program but is in the context of the country's future. "When Rahul Gandhi went to Kota, and that program was also done under the name 'Goonj Rally', in which thousands of youth who are preparing for competitive exams came in large numbers to see and interact with him. At that time, he had said very clearly that this is not a political program. This program is in the context of the future of our country, that the grievances they have, the complaints they have, and the treatment they have received, we have come here to oppose that," Khurshid said.

He further said that the nationwide press conferences by the Congress party are a follow-up to the "Goonj Rally" campaign. Young party leaders have been entrusted to reach students in every corner of the country to spread Rahul Gandhi's message among students. "So in follow-up to that, the Congress party has entrusted this responsibility to the youth, that our young leaders should go to our party, they should go, they should spread out across the country, go there, conduct press conferences, and try to warn the people there, so that this message of Rahul Gandhi can reach everyone and people can respond with empathy and react to this," he said.

Voicing Student Concerns

"This is an effort. There is no doubt that when you do any good work, people connect with it, and those whose interests you are working in, they should assume that this is a question of the interests of the entire nation," he added.

Khurshid said that the party aims to voice the concerns of the students before the entire nation through the campaign and press conferences. "We want this message to reach them and whatever pain they have in their minds, whatever doubts they have in their minds. We can present it in our voice and can place it before the entire public. This is our effort," he said.

The nationwide campaign called "Chhatron Ki Goonj" (Students' Echo) aims to focus attention on problems facing students, including exam irregularities and the broader state of India's education system. (ANI)