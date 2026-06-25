Rahul Gandhi expressed regret before the MP High Court over remarks about Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son, Kartikey, linking him to the Panama Papers. Kartikey Chouhan accepted the regret, expressing an intention to close the defamation case.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has expressed regret before the Madhya Pradesh High Court over his alleged defamatory remarks about Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son Kartikey Chouhan.

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Background of the Defamation Case

Kartikey Chouhan filed a defamation complaint at MP-MLA court Bhopal against Rahul Gandhi alleging that during an election rally in Jhabua in 2018, the LoP mentioned his name in relation to the Panama Papers leak scandal and tarnishing his image. Following which, the court issued a summons to Rahul Gandhi for personal appearance and later, the Congress leader moved to the High Court. Now, after hearing the matter, the HC reserved its order in this regard.

Counsel's Statement on Court Proceedings

Counsel for Kartikey Chouhan, advocate Sankalp Kochar told ANI, "MP-MLA court Bhopal has issued summons against Rahul Gandhi in relation to defamation case of Kartikey Chouhan. Prima facie, the court had found that the matter was fit for cognisance and that an offence was made out. The summons were issued directing Rahul Gandhi to appear in person before the court."

Against this, Rahul Gandhi had filed a petition before the High Court, contending that he should be given an opportunity to be heard and that the case registered against him was wrongly instituted, advocate Kochar said. "When the hearing was held yesterday, Rahul Gandhi submitted a written statement expressing his regret. He stated that the remarks he made in 2018 were made under a misunderstanding and were based on incorrect facts. He reiterated that regret. Based on this, the court asked us to submit our written reply. In that written reply, we stated that since he himself is expressing regret and admitting his mistake of making that statement incorrectly and by mistake, we accepted his regret and expressed our intention to close the case. The court has now preserved the order in regard to the case," he added.