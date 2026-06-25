Gujarat govt greenlights Rs 1,700 cr Badalpur-Kareli Barrage-cum-Bridge on Mahi River. The project will store 183M cubic metres of water, benefit 1.5M people, and cut travel distance between industrial regions by 75 km.

In a major boost to regional development, the Gujarat government has granted in-principle approval for the construction of the proposed Badalpur-Kareli Barrage-cum-Bridge across the Mahi River near Dhuvaran in Anand district at an estimated cost of Rs 1,700 crore, a release said.

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The project, which has been pursued through the efforts of State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ramanbhai Solanki, is expected to bring transformative changes in water management, agriculture, drinking water supply and transportation across central and south Gujarat. The government has also decided to expedite survey work for the project.

The ambitious initiative is expected to become a landmark infrastructure development that will not only connect two geographical regions but also significantly enhance economic and social development. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state government has envisioned the project as a catalyst for reshaping the socio-economic landscape of central and south Gujarat. By integrating water conservation, transportation and regional development, the barrage-cum-bridge is expected to usher in a new era of prosperity stretching from the Charotar region to Bharuch.

Project Specifications and Design

According to Anand Irrigation Division Executive Engineer Rajat Chaudhary, the project will involve the construction of a bridge structure approximately two kilometres long within the 4.5-kilometre-wide riverbed of the Mahi. Around 70 gates will be installed to regulate river flow and maximize the storage of freshwater that currently flows into the sea during the monsoon. Protective embankments will be constructed along the remaining stretch. The project will incorporate advanced flood-control technology and a robust crossway system to ensure safe transportation and water storage even during heavy rainfall and flood situations.

A Boon for Water Management and Agriculture

Massive Freshwater Storage

One of the most significant features of the project is its large freshwater storage capacity. The barrage is expected to store nearly 183 million cubic metres of freshwater, preventing vast quantities of water from flowing into the Arabian Sea each year, it added.

Addressing Water Scarcity and Salinity

At present, drinking water supply in the region largely depends on the Kadana Dam. The new barrage will reduce this dependence and create a sustainable freshwater source for surrounding areas. The stored water is expected to support agriculture, industries and domestic consumption, helping address future water scarcity concerns.

The project is also expected to provide a long-term solution to salinity intrusion, a persistent problem in the region. Currently, seawater reaches as far as Sindhrot Weir, nearly 50 kilometres inland. The freshwater reservoir created by the barrage will help reduce soil salinity across approximately 16,000 hectares of land. Improved groundwater quality and reduced salinity are expected to enhance agricultural productivity, enabling farmers to cultivate multiple crops annually and restoring soil fertility.

Enhanced Drinking Water Supply

From a drinking water perspective, the project is expected to benefit more than 1.5 million people across nearly 80 villages, including 42 villages in Anand district, 30 in Vadodara district and eight in Bharuch district. Border villages in the region will gain access to a reliable supply of fresh and potable water from the Mahi River.

A Crucial Transportation Link

Beyond water conservation, the barrage-cum-bridge will serve as a crucial transportation link. It is expected to reduce the travel distance between Khambhat-Tarapur and Jambusar-Dahej industrial regions by approximately 75 kilometres. The shorter route will save fuel and travel time while improving the movement of goods between the Dahej Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR) and the Khambhat-Tarapur industrial belt, providing a major boost to trade and industry.

Socio-Economic Upliftment and Future Prospects

The benefits of the project will extend beyond economic gains. A total of 409 villages--152 in Anand, 164 in Vadodara and 81 in Bharuch--along with 32 lakes, are expected to benefit directly or indirectly. Increased agricultural and industrial activity is likely to generate substantial employment opportunities, reducing migration from rural areas to cities. The creation of a large freshwater reservoir along the riverfront could also pave the way for tourism development in the future, creating new livelihood opportunities for local communities.

The proposed Badalpur-Kareli Barrage-cum-Bridge on the Mahi River is expected to become a significant milestone in Gujarat's development journey, combining infrastructure, water security, agriculture, industry and regional connectivity into a single transformative project. (ANI