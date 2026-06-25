Former MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar is set to represent India's citizen-led environmental movement at London Climate Action Week 2026, participating in high-profile events to promote community-driven climate action and sustainability initiatives.

Former Rajya Sabha MP and Green India Challenge founder Joginpally Santosh Kumar is set to represent India's citizen-led environmental movement at London Climate Action Week 2026, where he will participate in two high-profile engagements aimed at promoting community-driven climate action and sustainability initiatives.

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Santosh Kumar, who is also the Chairman of Igniting Minds Organisation, will highlight the role of citizen participation in addressing climate challenges such as rising temperatures, biodiversity loss, water scarcity, erratic weather patterns and sea-level rise. Recognised internationally as a Global Green Icon, Santosh Kumar has emerged as a prominent advocate of community-based environmental action, promoting large-scale ecosystem restoration, water conservation and climate resilience through public participation.

Engagements in London

'Playing for the Planet' at House of Lords

As part of his engagements in London, Santosh Kumar will co-host "Playing for the Planet," a parliamentary event at the House of Lords in the Palace of Westminster on June 23. The programme is being organised by the Ramphal Institute, a London-based think tank accredited to the Commonwealth Secretariat, in partnership with Igniting Minds Organisation. The event will bring together parliamentarians, diplomats, policymakers and climate leaders to discuss ways in which Commonwealth nations can accelerate climate action through sport, innovation and measurable ecological outcomes. Discussions will also focus on strengthening accountability in climate commitments ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2026 and ensuring that the concerns of coastal nations, small island states, youth and vulnerable communities remain central to climate policymaking.

Keynote at Sustainability Leadership Forum

On June 24, Santosh Kumar will deliver the keynote address at the Climate and Sustainability Leadership Forum hosted by the Mayor of the London Borough of Redbridge at Redbridge Town Hall. The Mayor's Office has recognised his contribution towards building one of the world's largest citizen-led climate action movements. Joining him in the delegation will be Igniting Minds Organisation founder M. Karunakar Reddy and Green India Challenge co-founder Sanjeevalla Raghavender.

Impact of Green India Challenge

The Green India Challenge and its associated initiatives have recorded significant environmental outcomes over the years. According to the release, more than 196 million saplings have been mobilised, over 44 million citizens have participated in environmental activities, and more than 21,000 water conservation structures have been established across 33 countries. The initiative has also contributed to the restoration of thousands of water bodies, helping conserve an estimated 3.57 TMC of water annually. Its impact has been monitored through satellite-based assessment systems and has received recognition from the President of India.

The release further stated that Igniting Minds Organisation holds Observer Status at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) COP29 and the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) COP16, reflecting its growing international engagement in climate action and sustainable development efforts.

A Collective Effort for 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

Speaking ahead of the London engagements, Santosh Kumar said the recognition reflected the collective efforts of citizens and volunteers who have participated in environmental initiatives. "This recognition belongs not to one individual, but to every volunteer, every citizen and every child who has planted a sapling in the name of our shared planet. India's experience has shown that when communities are empowered, environmental transformation becomes possible. Ordinary citizens, united by a shared commitment to the Earth, can achieve extraordinary outcomes," he said.

He added that carrying the spirit of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" from Hyderabad to Westminster was both an honour and a responsibility, emphasising that measurable action would be crucial in addressing global climate challenges.

Building Momentum for Hyderabad Climate Action Week

According to the release, the London events will also help build momentum for Hyderabad Climate Action Week (HCAW) 2026, scheduled to be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) later this year. Convened by Igniting Minds Organisation, HCAW is being positioned as a major climate platform for the Global South, drawing inspiration from the collaborative framework of London Climate Action Week.

The release noted that the initiative seeks to showcase how citizen-led and community-driven environmental action can complement governmental efforts in tackling climate change and advancing sustainable development goals worldwide. (ANI)