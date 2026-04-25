Rudraprayag DM Vishal Mishra inspected Kedarnath Yatra arrangements, focusing on heli service safety, infrastructure, and adherence to DGCA guidelines. Measures include sortie caps and fire safety checks at helipads like Sirsi and Phata.

District Magistrate of Rudraprayag, Vishal Mishra, carried out a detailed inspection of arrangements related to the ongoing Kedarnath Dham Yatra, with special emphasis on heli services, safety standards, and overall infrastructure preparedness for pilgrims.

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Inspection focuses on heli services, safety

During the inspection on Saturday, the District Magistrate reviewed facilities at key helipads and reiterated that all guidelines issued by the competent authorities will be strictly adhered to. "The guidelines received from DGCA, Government of India and Uttarakhand Government for monitoring heli facilities will be followed," he said.

Officials accompanying the DM informed that continuous inspections are being conducted to ensure operational readiness and passenger safety during the pilgrimage season.

Mishra also highlighted that multiple parameters, including fire safety arrangements, technical readiness and minor repair works at helipads, are being regularly checked on ground level. "I have also inspected the helipads. Our team is continuously establishing and inspecting the standards at the helipads, whether it be fire safety or minor repair work," he added.

Regulatory controls and site checks

He further highlighted that regulatory control measures have been put in place to manage air traffic during the yatra period. "A cap has been placed on the number of sorties, and its compliance will be ensured," Mishra said, stressing that regulated operations are crucial for maintaining safety and efficiency in the high-altitude region.

The District Magistrate added that major helipads, including those at Sirsi and Phata, have been reviewed from a safety perspective. "Our helipads in Sirsi and Phata have also been inspected from the perspective of fire safety," he said.

Support for local self-help groups

In addition to safety and operational aspects, Mishra also spoke about initiatives aimed at promoting local livelihoods and supporting self-help groups during the yatra. "An effort has also been made to set up counters at every helipad for the sale of products by self-help groups. So, I think this will be a big step towards making self-help groups and women self-reliant," he added.

Kedarnath Dham portals open for devotees

Meanwhile, the doors of the world-famous Kedarnath Dham have been officially opened for devotees, accompanied by the chanting of Vedic hymns and traditional rituals.

Thousands of pilgrims from across India and around the globe have gathered at the shrine, creating an atmosphere charged with intense spiritual energy and devotion.

As the gates opened, the air was filled with the powerful echoes of "Lord Shiva's" name and the triumphant chants of "Baba Kedar".

With the opening of the portals, the high-altitude Himalayan shrine has once again become the heart of Shiva devotion, welcoming the world into its sacred fold.

The Chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, Hemant Dwivedi, has also appealed to devotees to undertake the pilgrimage and seek the blessings of Baba Kedar and Lord Badrinath as the temple portals have now been opened for the season. (ANI)