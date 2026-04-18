Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that Kedarnath pilgrims will get 24-hour hot water from geysers using pine needle and mule dung pellets. This innovative project aims to also reduce waste and fire risks along the yatra route.

Innovative Hot Water Facility for Kedarnath Pilgrims

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday announced that pilgrims visiting Kedarnath Dham will soon be provided with 24-hour hot water instead of cold water. This facility will be powered by geysers operated using biomass pellets made from pine needles (pirul) and mule dung. This is the first initiative of its kind in the country, where round-the-clock hot water will be made available at such a high-altitude location. These geysers will be installed at Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN) Kedarnath and Lincholi, a release said.

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Environmental Benefits and Pilot Project

This innovative initiative will also help address the issue of mule waste along the Kedarnath Yatra route, while simultaneously reducing the risk of forest fires caused by pine needles. Additionally, as a pilot project, roadside dhabas along the route will be provided with stoves powered by fire pellets. These will prove highly useful during energy shortages, and if the trial is successful, they will be distributed on a larger scale.

CM Wishes for a Record-Breaking Char Dham Yatra

Earlier today, CM Dhami extended his best wishes to devotees arriving for the Char Dham Yatra, which is set to commence from Sunday, April 19. He prayed for a safe and auspicious pilgrimage for all pilgrims.

Welcoming devotees from across the country and abroad, the Chief Minister said he prays to Baba Kedar, Maa Gangotri, Maa Yamunotri, and Badri Vishal for the smooth and successful completion of the yatra this year, just like in previous years.

He also expressed confidence that this year's Char Dham Yatra will surpass all previous records. He emphasised that the state government is fully committed to ensuring a safe pilgrimage, with continuous monitoring and review of preparations at every level. The goal, he said, is to ensure that every devotee returns home with golden memories of their time in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.

Describing the Char Dham Yatra as a festival for the state, he noted that lakhs of devotees from India and abroad visit Uttarakhand during this period. Comprehensive arrangements are being made to ensure their journey remains smooth and secure. (ANI)