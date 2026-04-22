Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked PM Modi for his message on the opening of Kedarnath Dham. He committed to ensuring a safe, organised, and spiritually enriching Char Dham Yatra for all devotees, highlighting the enthusiasm for the pilgrimage.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his message on the opening of the Kedarnath Dham and emphasised the importance of ensuring a safe, organised and spiritually enriching Char Dham Yatra.

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In a post on X, Dhami expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister's message on the auspicious occasion of the opening of the portals of Kedarnath Dham, calling it filled with devotion and inspiration. "Respected Prime Minister Ji, on this auspicious occasion of the opening of the portals of Shri Kedarnath Dham on the sacred land of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, heartfelt thanks for your message filled with devotion. The Char Dham Yatra is not only a symbol of faith, but it also strengthens our eternal culture, traditions, and national unity. Under your guidance and inspiration, we are committed to ensuring a safe, well-organised, and divine journey for all devotees. We, the people of the state, and devotees coming from all over the world, will internalise the resolutions you have given and make the Char Dham Yatra-2026 divine and grand. Har-Har Mahadev!" he said. https://x.com/pushkardhami/status/2046807199410987043

CM Emphasises Arrangements and Cleanliness

Speaking to reporters after visiting the temple, the Chief Minister highlighted the enthusiasm among devotees and the arrangements in place. "The pilgrimage is commencing, and there is immense enthusiasm among the devotees. Excellent arrangements have been put in place by the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee... Several batches of pilgrims have already passed through," he said.

Dhami also emphasised the importance of cleanliness during the pilgrimage, referring to the Prime Minister's appeal for a plastic-free and clean pilgrimage route. "There is one particular rule... to maintain cleanliness and keep the pilgrimage route plastic-free. May this message resonate from this sacred site and spread to all other places as well," he added.

Ceremonial Opening of Kedarnath Temple

Earlier today, the Chief Minister, along with his wife Geeta Dhami, participated in the ceremonial opening of the Kedarnath temple and offered prayers at the shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple, adorned with flowers, witnessed a large gathering of devotees as chants of "Har Har Mahadev" echoed across the valley.

The opening of Kedarnath Dham marks the beginning of the annual Char Dham Yatra, with authorities putting in place extensive arrangements, including online registration and crowd management systems, to ensure a smooth pilgrimage season. (ANI)