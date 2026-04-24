Uttarakhand Police lodged an FIR against an Instagrammer for spreading baseless claims about Kedarnath Dham arrangements. Authorities clarified a video distorted facts, vowing to take strict action against any propaganda related to the Char Dham Yatra.

Uttarakhand Police on Friday lodged an FIR at Sonprayag Police Station against an Instagram account holder for allegedly spreading baseless claims about arrangements at Kedarnath Dham. The action was initiated after social media monitoring identified a video from the account "thecurlypoet", which falsely alleged that an elderly pilgrim was denied assistance and that general devotees were being neglected due to VIP protocols.

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However, as per officials, a pilgrim from Gujarat who fell ill was immediately shifted to the Primary Health Centre in Kedarnath, where he was declared dead. The administration subsequently arranged for the transportation of the body to Guptkashi via helicopter following due procedure.

Authorities stated that the video distorted facts to mislead the public and tarnish the administration's image. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has issued clear instructions to take strict and effective action against any rumours or propaganda related to the Yatra.

Police added that continuous monitoring of other suspicious content is underway, asserting that any attempt to compromise the sanctity of the Char Dham Yatra or the image of Uttarakhand will not be tolerated.

Kedarnath Dham Portals Open for Devotees

Meanwhile, the doors of the world-famous Kedarnath Dham have been officially opened for devotees, accompanied by the chanting of Vedic hymns and traditional rituals. Thousands of pilgrims from across India and around the globe have gathered at the shrine, creating an atmosphere charged with intense spiritual energy and devotion.

As the gates opened, the air was filled with the powerful echoes of "Lord Shiva's" name and the triumphant chants of "Baba Kedar".

With the opening of the portals, the high-altitude Himalayan shrine has once again become the heart of Shiva devotion, welcoming the world into its sacred fold.

The Chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, Hemant Dwivedi, urged devotees to visit and seek the blessings of Baba Kedar and Lord Badrinath as the Kedarnath Temple portals opened.