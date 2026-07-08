Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami condemned the Badrinath temple offerings row, calling it akin to 'cow slaughter' and promising strict action. An SIT is probing a case against a suspended BKTC official accused of misappropriating funds.

CM Dhami's Strong Condemnation and Assurance of Probe

Responding to the ongoing controversy over alleged irregularities in offerings at the Badrinath temple, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that such an act is equivalent to "cow slaughter" and "like killing one's own parents," underscoring the seriousness of the offence. He asserted that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty.

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On being asked about measures to strengthen the temple administration, the Chief Minister said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is conducting a thorough probe and that the investigation will proceed as per the prescribed legal provisions. He reiterated that no guilty person would be spared. CM Dhami made these remarks while speaking to the media in Haridwar, where he had arrived to attend the concluding ceremony of Murari Bapu's Shri Ram Katha. During the interaction, he also said that the state government is fully prepared to deal with the ongoing monsoon season.

Legal and Administrative Action Taken

His remarks come after a criminal case has been registered against Pramod Nautiyal, a Personal Assistant in the Office of the Chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), following allegations of illegal diversion of temple offerings. The FIR was lodged at the Badrinath Police Station under Sections 306 and 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The complaint, filed by the BKTC, accused Nautiyal of unlawfully misappropriating temple funds for personal gain.

The allegations stem from an incident on July 2, during the counting of offerings from the Thali Bhent (donation plate). A preliminary inquiry by the committee established that temple funds were surreptitiously removed from the donation counting centre during a 30-minute window between 9:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Following these prima facie findings, the BKTC moved to suspend Nautiyal from his position before pursuing formal legal action. Authorities are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident as they look to secure the integrity of the temple's donation process.

Earlier, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) also took a significant step to uphold administrative transparency and discipline by suspending Pramod Nautiyal, Personal Assistant posted in the Chairman's Office, with immediate effect. According to an order issued by the Committee, a show-cause notice was served on Nautiyal on July 3, after prima facie allegations of serious irregularities in the discharge of his official duties came to light. A four-member inquiry committee was simultaneously constituted to conduct a fair and detailed investigation into the matter. (ANI)