    'KCR wanted to join BJP-led NDA alliance but...' PM Modi's big revelation in Telangana (WATCH)

    Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wanted to join the party-led National Democratic Alliance "but I refused him entry", PM Modi claimed Tuesday while campaigning for the Assembly election due later this year.

    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 6:13 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday claimed that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wanted to join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections in 2020.

    While addressing at a rally in Telangana, PM Modi remarked, "KCR needed support when BJP won 48 seats in the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election. KCR used to receive him at airports and grant him courtesy and respect but he stopped doing so after he was not allowed to join the NDA."

    "KCR showered me with love... gave me a shawl. This was not in KCR's character. And then he asked me to include him in NDA. 'You help us in Hyderabad municipality (election)', he said," the PM said.

    "KCR came to meet me in Delhi after the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections and said he wanted to join NDA," he said. He also asked me to provide him assistance. "I refused... told him we won't cheat of people of Telangana," the PM continued.

     

     

    In the 2020 elections for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), KCR's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) came 21 seats short of winning the majority. 48 seats were won by the BJP in the local election.

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2023, 6:40 PM IST
