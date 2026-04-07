Congress MP KC Venugopal slammed Keralam's LDF government over a farmer's suicide at a CPI office, expressing confidence in a UDF victory. He also attacked the FCRA Amendment Bill, accusing PM Modi of spreading lies about its intent.

Venugopal Slams LDF Over Farmer Suicide

Congress MP and General Secretary (Organisation), KC Venugopal, on Tuesday slammed the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Keralam, alleging that a farmer died by suicide in the Vaikom office of the Communist Party of India (CPI). Addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Venugopal asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to respond to the incident.

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Slamming the LDF, he claimed that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) will come into power in the state after the Assembly elections. The Congress leader said, "I say with clear confidence that the UDF government will come to power. Kerala is ready for a UDF government to come to power. Today, a farmer died by suicide at the CPI office in Vaikom. This is shocking to the conscience. The Agriculture Department has been handled by the CPI. The LDF government has turned into a party that drives farmers to death. The Chief Minister must respond to this. A government that protects farmers will come to power in Keralam."

Criticism of FCRA Amendment Bill

Further, Venugopal criticised the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, alleging that it was introduced in the Parliament with "hidden intentions." He hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accusing the Congress of spreading lies regarding the FCRA Amendment Bill. "We saw how the FCRA Bill was introduced in Parliament. It was brought in using a bulldozing approach. The bill was introduced with clear hidden intentions. The Prime Minister came to Kerala and said that the UDF is spreading lies. Who is actually lying? The bill was brought to Parliament when opposition MPs were busy with election activities in their respective states. Even if such a bill that creates concern among the people is introduced again, the Congress will strongly oppose it," Venugopal said.

This comes after PM Modi, in a poll rally in Keralam, accused the Opposition of lying about the FCRA Amendment Bill and Uniform Civil Code. PM Modi said, "The LDF and UDF people have become pro at lying. They said Kerala Files is a lie, they said Kashmir Files is a lie, they said Dhurandhar is a lie. These days, they are spreading lies about the FCRA and UCC. Goa has had UCC for decades, but they're spreading lies about it. They also did the same around the CAA. They are in the business of spreading lies."

About the FCRA Bill

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, with the stated objective of enhancing transparency and accountability of foreign contributions in India. The Bill provides for the cessation of the FCRA certificate of an organisation upon expiry, non-renewal or refusal of renewal by the government. The amendments also establish a designated authority for "a comprehensive framework for vesting, supervision, management and disposal of foreign contribution and assets, including provisional and permanent vesting."

Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin have strongly criticised the Bill, alleging an anxiety among minorities. (ANI)