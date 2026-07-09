Congress leader KC Venugopal is in Dehradun for a two-day visit to prepare the party for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections. He will hold meetings with leaders and workers to discuss strategy and counter the BJP government's policies.

Congress leader KC Venugopal on Thursday arrived in Dehradun on a two-day visit as the party gears up for the 2027 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections. He was welcomed at the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) headquarters upon his arrival. Venugopal also garlanded the statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

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Party Strategy and BJP Criticism

AICC incharge of Uttarakhand, Kumari Selja, said that Venugopal will hold meetings with party leaders and also gather feedback about the party's preparations. "He will also convey a message from the party to everyone. With the elections approaching, the party needs to work hard at the grassroots level," she said. "We will discuss local issues and the flawed policies of the BJP government. Given the government's track record over this period, public sentiment has turned strongly against them wherever one goes in the field. Whether in Uttarakhand or UP, the BJP engages in politics in the name of God. Yet, thefts are occurring at temples right under their noses, be it the theft of gold or temple offerings. The BJP's true face is being revealed to the public," she added.

High-Level Meetings Planned

According to Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee Media Chairman Rajeev Maharshi, Venugopal will hold a meeting with the Pradesh Congress Committee President, Ganesh Godiyal; the Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya; members of the Central Election Committee (CEC), former state presidents, and Congress Working Committee (CWC) members. He will subsequently chair a meeting of the Pradesh Congress Political Affairs Committee. Later in the day, the AICC General Secretary (Organisation) will meet the presidents of the district and city Congress Committees, along with the heads of the party's frontal organisations, departments, and various cells. On July 10, Venugopal will meet senior party leaders.

Congress is looking to oust the BJP from power in Uttarakhand after losing the last two Assembly elections.