Congress's KC Venugopal alleged BJP's Palakkad candidate Shobha Surendran distributed cash to voters. An EC probe began, but a key witness denied receiving money. The District Collector has recommended a detailed investigation into the matter.

Congress Alleges Cash Distribution by BJP in Palakkad

Congress leader KC Venugopal on Wednesday alleged that there were media reports that money had been distributed in Palakkad in favour of the BJP candidate. Following complaints, the District Collector submitted a report to the Chief Electoral Officer.

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"There are shocking media reports that money had been distributed in Palakkad in favour of the BJP candidate. Also, most shocking is that the BJP candidate herself is involved in all these things. That is what the video is showing. Therefore, we urge the Election Commission of India to take immediate necessary strong action against these things," Venugopal earlier told ANI.

He also made the allegations in a post on X and shared videos. "The BJP candidate in Palakkad is caught red-handed distributing cash on the eve of elections! All this, while the Election Commission is asleep and blissfully unaware of the electoral malpractice. It is in BJP's DNA to manipulate elections, no matter what, no matter where," he said.

Election Commission Initiates Probe

The Chief Electoral Officer of Keralam, Rathan U. Kelkar later said that District Collector has submitted a report following an inquiry by the Flying Squad into allegations that BJP candidate Shobha Surendran distributed money to voters in the Palakkad constituency during the 2026 Keralam Assembly elections.

According to a statement by the Chief Electoral Officer of Keralam, the complaint stated that money was distributed to influence voters on April 8 at Theruvakkurissi in Kannadi Panchayat, Palakkad. Acting on media reports, the district election authorities promptly deployed a Flying Squad to the location.

The Flying Squad recorded the statement of a local resident, Devu (65), who was mentioned in media reports. However, she denied receiving any money.

Despite the key witness denying the allegation, the District Election Officer and Collector noted that a detailed investigation is necessary, considering the seriousness of the complaint.

The Chief Electoral Officer also stated that it will be examined whether there has been any violation of the Representation of the People Act and the Model Code of Conduct. Copies of the report have been shared with election observers and the police department. Further action will be taken after reviewing the findings, he added.

Polling for Keralam assembly elections will be held tomorrow. (ANI)