Telangana Jagruthi President K Kavitha, citing a CAG report, accused the Congress-led state government of deceiving the public by claiming a surplus budget while accumulating debts worth ₹8.65 lakh crore and borrowing from the RBI for daily expenses.

Telangana Jagruthi President Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Tuesday accused the Congress-led Telangana government of deceiving the public by claiming a surplus budget while reportedly accumulating debts worth ₹8.65 lakh crore.

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Kavitha Details Debt Allegations

Telangana Jagruthi President Kalvakuntla Kavitha, in a post on X, said, "The Congress government has pushed Telangana into a dire situation where it has to borrow from the RBI for the state's daily expenses.. The CAG 2024-25 report has exposed the state treasury's condition."

The post further said, "except for two days in the year, for the remaining 363 days, it resorted to loans from the Reserve Bank under the guise of Ways and Means Advances, Special Drawing Facilities, and overdrafts.. In the 2024-25 financial year, it brought in ₹1.30 lakh crore this way to keep the government afloat. While the amounts borrowed as such must be repaid by the end of the financial year.. By March 31, 2025, it failed to repay around ₹6,000 crore."

"Despite our state treasury having about ₹12,000 crore in own revenue per month, it has dragged Telangana to a state where it can't even maintain a ₹1.38 crore balance for daily expenses. The Congress government, which has piled up ₹8.65 lakh crore in debts and burdened each family with ₹9 lakh in debt, is only deceiving the people by begging from the RBI for daily expenses while claiming it's a state with a surplus budget. The Congress leaders' words before the elections--"We'll increase wealth... and distribute it to the poor"--have been exposed as mere empty cannon balls by the CAG report," the post said.

BRS Accuses Govt of 'Casual' Attitude

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy accused the Telangana government of adopting a "casual" attitude toward pressing public issues and legislative discussions. Speaking to ANI, Reddy alleged that the Congress government has failed to satisfy the people of Telangana.

"The government looks very casual on public issues. Instead of focusing on the public issues and the proper debates, the government, the ministers, and the ruling party have not shown any regard for the discussions that were brought up by the opposition. All sections, right from ASHA workers, students, and physically disabled sections, have registered their protests about the government's approach to their issues, and the budget was completely disappointing... The Congress government failed to satisfy the people of Telangana," he said.

Congress Hits Back at BRS

On the other hand, earlier in March, Telangana Congress MLA Ram Chander Naik hailed the budget presented by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and hit back at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for criticising the budget, saying the previous government did "nothing for the public in 10 years" while the Congress government is delivering on its promises.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress MLA said the state government is providing free rice, houses to the poor, 200 units of free electricity, and Rs 5 lakh insurance, which has upset the opposition. "In 10 years, the BRS government did nothing for the public, and today we are giving rice, houses to the poor, giving 200 units of free electricity, and also giving Rs 5 lakh insurance, breakfast for children, afternoon lunch for intermediate students, and insurance for employees. Seeing all this, their mind has gone bad. Tell me what they did in the last 10 years," Ram Chander Naik said.

He added that ask people to verify whether any scheme has not been implemented. "Ask the public which scheme has not been implemented. All schemes are there -- free transport for women in RTC buses, Arogyashree, Shaadi Mubarak, Kalyana Lakshmi, CM Relief Fund -- we are giving all of these. We are moving forward with all these schemes. For this, the public will say, they will tell in the future which government will remain," he said. (ANI)