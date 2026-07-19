A Monsoon Disaster Management Control Room has been set up in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, due to heavy rainfall. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra and the Amarnath Yatra have been temporarily suspended to ensure the safety of pilgrims amid adverse weather.

Katra Admin Sets Up Monsoon Control Room

In view of the prevailing monsoon conditions and the risk of emergencies arising from heavy rainfall, flash floods, landslides, waterlogging and road blockages, the Sub-Divisional Administration Katra has constituted a Control Room for Monsoon Disaster Management to ensure prompt response and effective coordination.

As per an order issued by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Katra, Piyush Dhotra (JKAS), the Control Room will function under the overall supervision of Tehsildar Katra, Jatinder Singh, in close coordination with police, PWD, health, power, Jal Shakti, municipal authorities and other concerned departments.

The Control Room will maintain a round-the-clock watch over the monsoon situation, receive and record reports regarding heavy rainfall, flash floods, landslides, damage to property and disruption of roads, electricity and drinking water supply. It will also ensure timely communication of situation reports to higher authorities for necessary action.

Residents and other stakeholders can contact the Katra Monsoon Control Room at 01991-295681 in case of any rain-related emergency or for reporting incidents requiring immediate attention.

Vaishno Devi Yatra Temporarily Suspended

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra has also been temporarily suspended due to prevailing adverse weather conditions in Katra and the Trikuta Hills. The pilgrimage was temporarily halted as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of devotees amid inclement weather.

Pilgrims have been advised to remain updated through official channels regarding the resumption of the Yatra. The pilgrimage is expected to resume once weather conditions improve and the route is considered safe for movement. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

The region is also forecast to witness widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and the possibility of heavy showers over the coming days. Several devotees were seen worshipping from afar as there is uncertainity about the weather and the Yatra resuming.

Rekha, one of the devotees who had travelled from Jamnagar district, Gujarat, said, "I came with a lot of hope; now my heart aches that I can't go. It rained, you see, it rained all night, that's why they aren't letting us go. They are saying it might take five days. They say after five days, if the weather is fine, they will allow us; otherwise, they say the duration might increase further."

Amarnath Yatra Also Halted

The weather has also impacted the ongoing Amarnath Yatra as the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday officially suspended it on both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes to ensure the safety of pilgrims after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of heavy rainfall across the Union Territory.

The decision was taken as a precautionary measure in view of the inclement weather forecast predicted to ensure the safety of thousands of devotees travelling through the region. The 57-day Amarnath Yatra began on July 3 and will conclude on August 28 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. (ANI)