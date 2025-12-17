Following a firing incident in Udhampur, DIG JSK Shiv Kumar, with SSP Kathua Mohita Sharma, reviewed operational preparedness in Billawar. He called for extra vigilance, better agency coordination, and increased deployment in sensitive areas.

The DIG JSK Shiv Kumar along with Mohita Sharma SSP Kathua, SSP Samba Varinder Manas, Dysp Arjun Singh Chib , SP OPS Billawar, SP OPS Kathua, CO CRPF, SDPO Billawar and SHO Billawar reviewed ongoing operational preparedness in Billawar in view of a firing incident in Soan area of District Udhampur and also visites Kamla Top Billawar.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

DIG Directs Heightened Security Measures

During the review, DIG JSK Range emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and security throughout the area. He directed all officers to remain extra vigilant in the area.

The DIG highlighted the need for robust coordination between different security agencies to address any potential challenges that may arise during future. He also reviewed the deployment and directed that additional forces be mobilized in sensitive and vulnerable areas to prevent any untoward incidents.

He also stressed the significance of intelligence gathering and timely sharing of information to prompt any security threats. He also reviewed the performance of the on ground duties of the Jawans and boost up their moral.

The DIG reviewed the overall law and order situation and reviewed the readiness of the police force in terms of manpower. He instructed the officers to maintain high visibility in their respective jurisdictions and ensure that security checks and patrols are intensified.

SSP Kathua briefed the DIG about the present security scenario and measures taken for maintaining peace, law and order in Billawar of district Kathua.

During the review check DIG JSK Range also conducted joint meeting with Army authorities and ensured them Jammu and Kashmir Police is always with them to maintain peace in the region.

Review Follows Udhampur Encounter

On December 15, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Soan area of Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir. This came after the Indian Army and J-K Police established contact with the terrorist in an intelligence-based operation.

White Knight Corps in a post on X said, "In an intelligence-based operation, SOG J-K Police and alert troops of the Indian Army have established contact with terrorists in the general area of Sohan, Udhampur District. Fire exchanged with terrorists."

Constable Amjid Ali Khan, made the supreme sacrifice, whilst combatting Pakistani terrorists, in this encounter. (ANI)