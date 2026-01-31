Union Minister Jitendra Singh lauded PM Narendra Modi for renaming Kathua Railway Station to 'Martyr Captain Sunil Kumar Choudhary Kathua Railway Station', fulfilling a popular demand. The official government order sanctioned the name change on January 29.

Kathua Railway Station Renamed After War Martyr

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for renaming the Kathua Railway Station as "Martyr Captain Sunil Kumar Choudhary Kathua Railway Station", thanking him for the swift response to the demand. In a post on X, Singh said, "Kathua Railway Station renamed as 'Martyr Captain Sunil Kumar Choudhary Kathua Railway Station'. Thanks, PM Narendra Modi, for expeditiously responding to the popular demand presented before you from the people of Kathua for the renaming of Kathua Railway Station after the war martyr who was a son of the soil. Thanks, Home Minister Amit Shah and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, for your kind cooperation in facilitating the official process."

According to the Government Order No.129-JK(GAD) of 2026 on January 29, it stated, "Sanction is hereby accorded to the naming of 'Kathua Railway Station' as 'MARTYR CAPTAIN SUNIL KUMAR CHOUDHARY KATHUA RAILWAY STATION'" in District Kathua, Jammu & Kashmir.

Jitendra Singh on Republic Day Celebrations

Earlier, Union Minister Jitendra Singh extended greetings to the nation on the 77th Republic Day, which falls on January 26 annually. On this occasion, he unfurled the national flag at his residence and distributed sweets to the security personnel present there.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "Warm wishes to everyone on Republic Day. And coincidentally, this year's Republic Day is the first one after Operation Sindoor. 150 years of Vande Bharat have been completed, and there was also a very interesting and captivating presentation. The event concluded with a performance of Vande Mataram."

"As far as my region is concerned, the purple fields of lavender from Jammu and Kashmir were also showcased. The miniature paintings of Basohli were also displayed. There was also a performance of a traditional hill dance. So, the point is that it was an opportunity to showcase the different aspects of India's culture and its diversity, and at the same time, India's strength," he said. (ANI)