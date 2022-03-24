Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kashmiri Pandit organisation moves SC seeking probe into the killings during 1990s

    According to Live Law, the curative petition was filed against a 2017 verdict of the Supreme Court which had dismissed the organisation’s petition for probe citing long delay.
     

    Kashmiri Pandit organisation moves SC seeking probe into the killings during 1990s-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 24, 2022, 8:54 PM IST

    A Kashmiri Pandit organisation called ‘Roots in Kashmir’ on Thursday filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the killings of Kashmiri Pandits during the height of militancy in the valley during the 1990s.

    According to Live Law, the curative petition was filed against a 2017 verdict of the Supreme Court which had dismissed the organisation’s petition for probe citing long delay.

    On July 24, 2017, a bench comprising the then Chief Justice JS Khehar and Justice DY Chandrachud had said “No evidence will be available after 27 years. What happened is heart-wrenching but we cannot pass orders now,” LiveLaw reported.

    Subsequently, the review petition against the verdict was dismissed on October 24, 2017, the report pointed out.

    The fresh plea, seeking either a CBI or NIA probe, among other things, demanded: “Investigation and prosecution of terrorists like Yasin Malik, Farooq Ahmed Daar, Javed Nalka and others, for the murder of Kashmiri Pandits during 1989- 90, 1997 and 1998, and which are lying un-investigated by J&K Police even after expiry of 26 years, transfer of investigation of all the FIR’s/cases of murder and other allied crimes against Kashmiri Pandits in the year 1989-90, 1997 and 1998, to an independent investigating agency like CBI or NIA or any other agency, transfer of all the FIR’s/cases pertaining to murders of Kashmiri Pandits, from the State of J&K to some other State (preferably State of NCT of Delhi), so that the witnesses, who were reluctant to approach police or Courts in view of their safety concerns, can freely and fearlessly come and depose before investigating agencies and Courts.”

    A certificate by a Senior Counsel is necessary for filing a curative petition, it added.

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2022, 8:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Twitter is merciless to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for seeking Rs 50,000 crore from PM Modi

    Bhagwant Mann faces Twitter storm after seeking Rs 50,000 crore from PM

    India at 75 moments: Jallianwala Bagh massacre of Indians in British-ruled India-dnm

    India@75 moments: Jallianwala Bagh massacre of Indians in British-ruled India

    The Kashmir Files blows artist mind, paints poster of the film with her own blood-dnm

    The Kashmir Files blows artist’s mind, paints poster of the film with her own blood

    Is this your Hindutva: BJP targets ruling Shiv Sena over The Kashmir Files row

    'Is this your Hindutva': BJP targets ruling Shiv Sena over The Kashmir Files row

    Rampurhat killing: Autopsy reveals victims were thrashed, then burnt alive-dnm

    Rampurhat killing: Autopsy reveals victims were thrashed, then burnt alive

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2022: Fans lauds Dhoni-Kohli bond after RCB star hails CSK's 'legendary' captain snt

    IPL 2022: Fans lauds Dhoni-Kohli bond after RCB star hails CSK's 'legendary' captain

    India top fuel retailers IOC, BPCL and HPCL lost Rs 19,000 cr in revenue due to fuel price freeze: Moody's-dnm

    India’s top fuel retailers IOC, BPCL and HPCL lost Rs 19,000 cr in revenue due to fuel price freeze: Moody’s

    Russia-Ukraine war: G7 to restrict Russian Central Bank gold use; Zelenskyy appeals to NATO for more weapons-dnm

    G7 to restrict Russian Central Bank’s gold use; Zelenskyy appeals to NATO for more weapons

    Twitter is merciless to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for seeking Rs 50,000 crore from PM Modi

    Bhagwant Mann faces Twitter storm after seeking Rs 50,000 crore from PM

    From ground, sea and air: South Korea fires missiles in response to North Korea ICBM - ADT

    'From ground, sea and air': South Korea fires missiles in response to North Korea ICBM

    Recent Videos

    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar YCB

    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar

    Video Icon
    Truth will come out: Sister after NIA registers case in Bajrang Dal activist Harsha's killing - ycb

    'Truth will come out': Sister after NIA registers case in Bajrang Dal activist Harsha's killing

    Video Icon
    Karnataka tests robot as teacher in government school classroom gcw

    Karnataka tests robot as teacher in government school classroom

    Video Icon
    Minor tied to tree, disrobed, face and private part blackened by village head for using vulgar language - ycb

    Minor tied to tree, disrobed, face and private part blackened by village head for using vulgar language

    Video Icon
    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon