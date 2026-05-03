Farooq Abdullah urged the return of Kashmiri Pandits, calling their exodus the valley's 'biggest loss'. Concurrently, J&K LG Manoj Sinha announced a major campaign against narco-terrorism, linking the drug trade directly to regional militancy.

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Saturday appealed for the return of the Kashmiri Pandit community, reiterating that valley belongs to people of all communities. Speaking at the book launch of prominent Kashmiri Pandit Dr. Sushil Razdan, the JKNC President stated that the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandit community was the biggest loss caused to the region. "I pray to Allah that those who left this place are brought back to their homes to live in prosperity once again. We have lost so much; their departure was the biggest loss this region has suffered. Kashmir belongs to all communities, Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs alike; that is what defines Kashmir. Let us hope that one day, we see that Kashmir restored," former J-K Chief Minister said.

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Due to onset of militancy in 1990, most of the Kashmiri Pandit families along with some families of Sikhs and Muslims migrated from Kashmir Valley [total of about 57,000 families] to Jammu, Delhi and other places of the country.

LG Sinha Links Drug Trade to Terrorism, Launches New Offensive

Meanwhile, in a stern address regarding the rising tide of substance abuse in the Union Territory, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has linked the region's drug trade directly to terrorism. Announcing a rigorous new offensive, the LG detailed a comprehensive plan to dismantle what he termed a "serious threat" to the youth of J-K.

Building on the foundation of the national 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020, LG Sinha emphasised that the challenge in Jammu and Kashmir carries a darker, more strategic layer.

To combat this, the J-K administration launched a specialised 100-day campaign on April 11, focusing on a holistic "3-P" approach: Disruption by decimating the supply chain and narco-terror networks; Awareness through grassroots education to reach every single individual; and Recovery through treatment and rehabilitation for those already victimised.

LG Sinha credited the "some success" already achieved to the seamless coordination between the administration, the police, and the general public. He noted that the initiative has moved beyond government policy to become a community movement.

As the 100-day campaign progresses, the administration aims to not only rehabilitate those struggling with addiction but also to secure the border against the "supply chain" that fuels both dependency and militancy. (ANI)