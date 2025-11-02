Nine people died in a stampede at a Srikakulam temple. YSRCP's Vellampalli Srinivas blamed CM Chandrababu Naidu's 'failed' government. Naidu expressed anguish, and PM Modi announced ex-gratia for the victims' families.

YSRCP Blames 'Coalition Government's Failure'

Former Minister Vellampalli Srinivas on Saturday strongly condemned the tragic Kashinbugga stampede incident, calling it a "complete failure of the coalition government." "Former Minister Vellampalli Srinivas strongly condemned the tragic Kashinbugga stampede incident, calling it a complete failure of the coalition government and holding Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his administration squarely responsible for the deaths of nine innocent devotees. Addressing the media at the YSRCP central office, he said the government is shamelessly trying to escape responsibility by claiming that the temple is privately run, questioning whether the duty to protect citizens disappears simply because a temple is private," YSRCP State Office said in a statement.

"Whether a temple is public or private, ensuring safety and crowd control is the government's responsibility. Can the state abandon devotees just because a temple isn't under its Department?" he asked, terming the statements of CM Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and ministers as highly irresponsible and insensitive. "This government has no devotion to God, no concern for devotees, only an appetite for publicity," he remarked.

Calling Chandrababu anti-Hindu, Vellampalli cited the demolition of over 40 temples in Vijayawada during Naidu's previous regime and the shameful act of transporting idols in garbage trucks.," the statement further said.

9 Dead in Srikakulam Temple Stampede

Nine people, including at least one child, died after a stampede occurred in the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam district on Saturday. The heavy rush of devotees led to overcrowding, resulting in a sudden stampede. The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

CM Naidu, PM Modi Offer Condolences

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect for the victims who lost their lives in the Srikakulam stampede incident at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga. Naidu observed a moment of silence for the stampede victims, along with the people gathered at Praja Vedika, after which he expressed deep anguish over the tragedy. He stated that the incident that occurred at Kashibugga was extremely painful. Speaking at an event in Peddannavaripalli of Sri Sathya Sai district, the CM conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and expressed his profound sorrow over the tragedy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences to the victims and announced that an ex-gratia payment of Rs. 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be offered to the kin of the victims. The injured individuals will also be provided with Rs. 50,000.

"Pained by the stampede in Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's office said in a post on X. (ANI)