UP CM Yogi Adityanath, speaking in Varanasi, hailed Kashi and Somnath as pillars of India's civilization. He stated that despite repeated historical attacks by foreign invaders, the spirit of Sanatan Dharma remains undefeated and eternal.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday highlighted the histories of Kashi and Somnath, saying both stand as "pillars of the eternal flame of India's civilizational consciousness."

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'Sanatan Culture Can Be Attacked, But Never Defeated': CM Yogi

Speaking during the 'Somnath Sankalp Mahotsav' organised in Varanasi under the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, the Chief Minister said the two temples had faced repeated attacks through history. He said attempts to destroy Sanatan Dharma had failed. He said, "Today's programme is a clarion call for the resurgence of India's spiritual tradition, Indian cultural consciousness and national self-respect. This Somnath Sankalp Mahotsav is a humble effort in that direction. History gives us one clear message, Sanatan culture can be attacked, but it can never be defeated."

"Somnath was attacked 17 times in an attempt to destroy its glory. There was a misconception that by breaking idols and looting temples, India's soul could also be destroyed. From Mohammad Ghori to the Mughals, many foreign invaders tried to erase our spiritual and cultural identity. Aurangzeb demolished the ancient Kashi Vishwanath temple and erected a structure symbolising slavery there. But they could never break India's spirit," said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

"They failed to understand that Sanatan does not live merely within the walls of temples, it lives in India's consciousness. And India's consciousness believes the soul to be eternal and immortal. Those who tried to erase Sanatan Dharma have now themselves been reduced to dust," he added.

Highlighting recent temple redevelopment projects, Adityanath said the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple and the transformation of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor reflected a larger cultural resurgence in the country.

Reconstruction A Declaration Of Freedom, Restoration Of Self-Respect

Yogi Adityanath said that after Independence, Indians wanted the country to achieve not just political freedom but cultural freedom as well, and credited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with giving shape to that sentiment. Yogi said, "After Independence, there was a deep aspiration among the people of India that the country should not only become politically free, but also culturally liberated. The man who gave voice to that aspiration was India's Iron Man, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He resolved to restore the Somnath Mahadev temple situated on the seashore. Despite obstacles and resistance, he moved forward. The reconstruction of Somnath was not just the rebuilding of a temple, it was a declaration of freedom from subjugation and the restoration of the nation's self-respect."

The Chief Minister also took a swipe at his political opponents, claiming that there are still forces in the country that do not want to see India progress. "Today, the Somnath Temple is being rebuilt, and in Kashi, we are witnessing the grand form of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham. Unfortunately, even today there are many forces in India that do not want to see the country progress. These are the same people who tried to create obstacles in the construction of the Ram Temple as well," CM Yogi said.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday offered prayers at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on Monday.

Somnath Swabhiman Parv and Amrit Mahotsav

The Somnath Sankalp Mahotsav is part of a series of events under the Somnath Swabhiman Parv being held in Varanasi. Somnath Swabhiman Parv, which was celebrated earlier this year, commemorates 1,000 years since the first attack by Mahmud of Ghazni on the Somnath Temple in 1026. The Parv celebrates the enduring spirit of India's civilisation and rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

The sacred Somnath Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas and a symbol of India's enduring faith and civilisational heritage.

PM Modi's Participation and Reflections

Ahead of the Somnath Amrit Mahotsav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a roadshow in Somnath.Somnath Amrut Mahotsav marks 75 years since the inauguration of the restored Somnath Temple by India's first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad.

As part of the celebrations, the Prime Minister will participate in a series of auspicious religious and cultural events. He will take part in the Vishesh Maha Puja, followed by the Kumbhabhishek and Dhvajarohan ceremonies, marking the consecration rituals and hoisting of the temple flag. The Prime Minister will also release a commemorative stamp and coin on the occasion, commemorating the rich legacy and spiritual significance of Somnath.

Women play a central role at Somnath. The Somnath Temple Trust employs 262 women among 906 employees; in total, around 363 women get employment, generating about Rs 9 crore annually through the temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared an op-ed ahead of his proposed visit to the Somnath Temple on May 11, reflecting on the temple's civilisational significance and paying tribute to those who protected and restored it over centuries. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Wrote an OpEd about my forthcoming visit to Somnath on 11th May and why this day will always be important with respect to Somnath and the greatness of our civilisation. Also paid homage to every person who endured all sorts of challenges yet always protected Somnath and restored its glory."

In the op-ed, the Prime Minister said the upcoming visit would mark 75 years since the inauguration of the restored Somnath Temple by India's first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad. Modi recalled attending the Somnath Swabhiman Parv earlier this year, marking 1,000 years since the first attack on the temple, and described Somnath's journey as one "from ruin to renewal" or "from Vidhvans to Srijan. (ANI)