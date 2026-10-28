Delhi CM Rekha Gupta gives ₹1 lakh each to 51 newlywed women during Karwa Chauth 2026 celebrations, distributing ₹51 lakh in total following a mass wedding organised by the Ladli Foundation in March.

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta observed the festival of Karwa Chauth by giving special assistance of ₹1 lakh to 51 newly married women. The ceremony took place at Mukhyamantri Janseva Sadan, where the Chief Minister celebrated the festival with women on their first Karwa Chauth after marriage.

Total ₹51 lakh worth financial assistance was given to make the celebration memorable for newly married couples. Rekha Gupta felicitated the women and wished them happiness, prosperity, and successful married life.

Karwa Chauth 2026: ₹51 Lakh Given to 51 Women

As per the information released by the Chief Minister through her social media account, she attended the celebration ceremony for the first Karwa Chauth of 51 newly married women. She not only interacted with them but also helped them celebrate their festival.

Each woman was given ₹1 lakh and thus total assistance of ₹51 lakh was given to them.

The significance of the first Karwa Chauth was expressed in terms of emotions by Rekha Gupta. The festival itself is believed to be associated with love, trust and relationship between husband and wife. She wished that these relationships would become even stronger in future and hoped for happiness and prosperity for the women in their homes.

Ladli Foundation Organized Mass Wedding in March

The mass wedding initiative was connected with a programme of mass wedding organized by the Ladli Foundation in March this year. As stated by the Chief Minister, the organization organized the weddings of all 51 women who were invited to celebrate their first Karwa Chauth through this special programme.

Mass wedding initiatives may help people who have problems organizing weddings financially. In addition, providing help to the women after their weddings added some extra meaning to this festive programme.

Rekha Gupta thanked the Ladli Foundation for organizing this mass wedding and found its activities very thoughtful and commendable.

Rekha Gupta Bestows Wishes of Happiness and Prosperity on Newlyweds

The Chief Minister wished all the 51 women a lot of happiness and prosperity in their married life.

The Founder of Ladli Foundation, Devendra Kumar, along with other representatives from the organisation were present at the event.

This programme was a combination of celebration of the festival of Karwa Chauth with financial assistance to new brides. With Rs. 1 lakh to each one of the 51 beneficiaries, this was an instance of the involvement of the Delhi government in a festive event.