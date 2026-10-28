Over 55,000 people have been evacuated from coastal Andhra Pradesh as Cyclone Arnab makes landfall. 39 NDRF teams are deployed as the system weakens from a very severe to a severe cyclone, with three reported casualties so far.

Cyclone Arnab Makes Landfall in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): More than 55,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas and coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh ahead of Cyclone Arnab, while three casualties have been reported so far, NDRF DIG (Operations) SS Soodan said on Wednesday. Providing an update on the cyclone's impact and rescue operations, Soodan said that 39 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams had been deployed, including four teams airlifted on Tuesday to support the response.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "The landfall occurred within the state of Andhra Pradesh, with the centre of the landfall located along the coastal region, south of Yanam. Regarding loss of life and property, the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) has reported three casualties so far... A total of 39 NDRF teams have been deployed, including four that were airlifted yesterday... Evacuations were carried out yesterday in Andhra Pradesh, coordinated by the state government with the assistance of the NDRF. More than 55,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas and coastal regions," Soodan said.

Cyclone Intensity and Meteorological Update

Soodan also provided an update on the cyclone's intensity following its landfall in Andhra Pradesh at 8:30 am on Wednesday, stating that the system had weakened from a very severe cyclone to a severe cyclone. "Following the landfall at 8:30 am today, the system has transitioned from a 'very severe cyclone' to a 'severe cyclone.' Over the next six hours, it is likely to weaken further, and in the next six hours, it will transition into a deep depression," he said.

Meanwhile, very severe cyclonic storm Arnab completed its landfall along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, southwest of Yanam, by 8 am on Wednesday, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 125–135 kmph and gusts up to 150 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In a post on X, the IMD said the cyclone crossed the coast between 2 am and 8 am on October 28, with its centre moving completely over land by 8 am.

The weather agency said the system was centred over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and the adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal at 8:30 am, around 20 km east-northeast of Narsapur, 40 km southwest of Yanam, 60 km southwest of Kakinada, 90 km east-northeast of Machilipatnam, 120 km east of Gannavaram and 120 km southwest of Tuni.

Government Response and Damage Assessment

The Andhra Pradesh government has been placed on high alert in view of Cyclone Arnab, with the state administration working round the clock to safeguard lives and minimise property damage, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) stated on Wednesday. No loss of life has been reported so far. High-intensity sea waves and severe coastal erosion caused by the cyclone led to damage along the Uppada coastal road near Kakinada. Restoration and repair works have already commenced in the area to restore connectivity and safeguard the coastline. (ANI)

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