Delhi CM Rekha Gupta returned to Daulat Ram College to inaugurate a new academic building, computer centre and skill development centre. She also launched the ‘Miss DRC Talent Hunt’ and encouraged students to dream big.

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, visited her old college, Daulat Ram College, for inaugurating some facilities as well as an initiative aimed at developing the skills of the students of the institution. She unveiled the Centennial Academic Building, the Computer Centre, and the Skill Development Centre to facilitate students in their academic and practical learning. Along with this, she also unveiled the "Miss DRC Talent Hunt" program, providing the students of the college a further platform to exhibit their talent.

Gupta shared her experience through social media. According to her, it was an emotional and a matter of pride for her to visit the institution. Visiting the institution where she spent a part of her college days reminded her of the memories, along with giving her a chance to be a part of some programs for the future of students.

Rekha Gupta Gets Emotional on Returning to Daulat Ram College

Since Gupta is a former student of Daulat Ram College, her visit to the college was an emotional one. It brought back many memories of her college days, which were an important part of her life.

It was a very significant moment for her inaugurating such facilities in the institute. Not only is it an important occasion, but also there is an opportunity to encourage the next generation of students who attend the college which is linked to her very personally.

"I Have Also Come From Among You," CM Tells Students

While addressing the students, Gupta told them that she had also been a college student like them and could empathize with their hopes and expectations.

She talked about her dedication towards safety of students and better educational facilities and opportunities that could help young women progress in life. She urged the students to focus on their studies, aim high and fulfill their dreams.

Her address was all about believing in oneself, utilizing the opportunities and blending education with confidence to achieve their long-term goals.

Computer and Skill Development Centres to Help Students

These two new centers are going to help the students in developing their learning capacities. Apart from education, technical skills are also important for future challenges.

The facilities will also give the students more chances to hone their skills. Another important aspect was underlined when ‘Miss DRC Talent Hunt’ was launched. Students should be encouraged to explore and exhibit their talents.

Mr Gupta again emphasized the need for giving the students all kinds of facilities that help them follow their dreams.

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Also Present

Amongst the many distinguished visitors who came at the event were Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh, Vishwa Hindu Parishad central joint secretary Vijay Shankar Tiwari, governing body chairman of the college Mukul Gupta and Daulat Ram College Principal Professor Savita Roy.

The launch ceremony saw many distinguished visitors from both the academic as well as institutional front come to celebrate the opening ceremony of the facilities.

For Mr Gupta, the visit was a special homecoming where he inspired the students of his former institute to study, hone their skills and set high dreams.