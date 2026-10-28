The Appellate Tribunal in Doda has directed the eviction of a son and daughter-in-law from an elderly citizen's property to uphold his rights and dignity under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

Tribunal Protects Senior Citizen Property Rights

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 28 (ANI): In a significant order aimed at safeguarding the rights and dignity of senior citizens, the Appellate Tribunal in Doda has directed the eviction of a son and daughter-in-law from portions of an elderly citizen’s self-acquired property under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

The Appellate Tribunal, presided over by District Magistrate Doda, Krishan Lal, JKAS, along with Additional Superintendent of Police Doda, Mohd. Aslam, Additional Deputy Commissioner/Additional District Magistrate Doda, Anil Kumar Thakur, JKAS, and District Social Welfare Officer Doda, Zubair Ahmed, as members, passed the order while hearing an appeal against an earlier decision of the Maintenance Tribunal, Doda.

Legal Context and Enforcement

The appeal was filed after the Maintenance Tribunal had initially declined to grant eviction relief to the senior citizen. Following a thorough review of the case records and applicable statutory provisions, the Appellate Tribunal modified the earlier order and directed the respondents to vacate the portions of the self-acquired property occupied by them and restore full possession to the appellant. The Tribunal also directed the Tehsildar, Doda, to take all necessary administrative steps to execute and enforce the eviction order in accordance with the law and established procedures.

The appellant was represented by Advocate Asif Nawaz Banday, who put forward legal arguments supporting the relief sought, citing relevant statutory provisions along with judicial precedents on the protection, welfare, and maintenance of elderly parents. The Appellate Tribunal operates under the district-level appellate framework constituted through Government Notification S.O. 49, dated February 4, 2022, issued by the Social Welfare Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

The order highlights the imperative of strictly enforcing the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, which is specifically enacted to safeguard the property rights, dignity, and overall well-being of elderly citizens. The decision also emphasizes the vital role statutory tribunals play in extending timely legal remedies to senior citizens and ensuring that their grievances are resolved within the framework of the law. The ruling serves as a vital reminder of the legal necessity to protect the property rights and personal dignity of elderly persons, ensuring they are able to live safely and peacefully with the full backing of statutory protections, the Tribunal observed. (ANI)

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