Officials name cyclones mainly to identify them without any confusion. Multiple storms often form at the exact same time. Giving them specific names helps weather departments share clear updates with the public and government agencies. The word cyclone actually comes from the Greek word kyklos, which means a spinning coil. The storm gets this name because its winds spin rapidly around a center point. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the UN ESCAP manage this naming system for the North Indian Ocean. Thirteen member countries in this region submit name lists, and officials use them in a strict order.