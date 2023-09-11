Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karuvannur bank fraud case: CPI(M) MLA A.C. Moideen appears for interrogation at ED office

    CPM State Committee Member and MLA A.C. Moideen on Monday (Sep 11) appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Karavannur bank fraud case. Thrissur Corporation Council member and CPM leader Anoop Davis Kada has also appeared before the ED.

    Karuvannur bank fraud case: CPI(M) MLA A.C. Moideen appears for interrogation at ED office rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 11, 2023, 11:24 AM IST

    Thrissur: CPM State Committee Member and MLA A.C. Moideen on Monday (Sep 11) appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Karavannur bank fraud case. He was directed to appear at the ED office in Kochi today. Thrissur Corporation Council member and CPM leader Anoop Davis Kada has also appeared before the ED.

    Moideen was said to provide 10 years of tax records and bank transaction records. The ED alleged that the individuals  obtained the loan from Karuvannur Bank through fake documents on the recommendation of A.C. Moideen.

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 22 conducted search operations in accordance with PMLA 2022 to investigate benamis and beneficiaris who swindled more than Rs 150 crore in bank funds from Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank Ltd. The searches and raids were conducted at 5 locations in Kerala. The Kerala Police filed FIRs saying that the accused were embezzling public funds and that more than one loan had been granted to the same person against the bank loan cap while being secured by the same asset. Based on these FIRs, the ED initiated an investigation.

    According to a press release by the ED, "On the instructions of certain persons, who were District level leaders and committee members of certain political party and governed the Bank, loans were disbursed by the Bank Manager through the agent in cash to non-member benamis by mortgaging properties of poor members without their knowledge and laundered to the benefit of Accused."

    The investigation also revealed that several of these Benami loans were disbursed under the direction of Kunnamkulam MLA and CPI(M) leader A.C. Moideen. Two orders were issued during the search operations, freezing bank deposits and FDs totaling Rs. 28 lakhs that were discovered to be in the custody of A.C. Moideen and his wife. Additionally, searches resulted in the confiscation of 36 properties worth a total of Rs. 15 crore that were considered to be criminal proceeds.

    Last Updated Sep 11, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamil Nadu: Seven women killed in road accident in Tirupattur; 10 injured anr

    Tamil Nadu: Seven women killed in road accident in Tirupattur; 10 injured

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-735 September 11 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-735 September 11 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Sky wouldnt fall if Adhir Chowdhury questions Mamata Banerjee for attending G20 dinner gcw

    'Sky would not fall if...' Adhir Chowdhury questions Mamata Banerjee for attending G20 dinner

    Bengaluru bandh: Autos, cabs and private buses go off the road

    Bengaluru bandh: Autos, cabs and private buses go off the road

    Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan (WATCH)

    Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    MASSIVE discounts on iPhone 14 iPhone 13 on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 15 launch Check details gcw

    MASSIVE discounts on iPhone 14, iPhone 13 on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 15 launch; Check details

    football Kissing scandal embroiled Luis Rubiales reveals why he stepped down as Spanish FA president - WATCH snt

    'Kissing scandal' embroiled Luis Rubiales reveals why he stepped down as Spanish FA president - WATCH

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand announce squad for mega event; a look at surprises and omissions osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand announce squad for mega event; a look at surprises and omissions

    Tamil Nadu: Seven women killed in road accident in Tirupattur; 10 injured anr

    Tamil Nadu: Seven women killed in road accident in Tirupattur; 10 injured

    First look poster of Vijay Sethupathi's 50th film " Maharaja" out! rkn

    Maharaja: Jawan star Vijay Sethupathi SHOCKS netizens and fans with his latest poster

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon