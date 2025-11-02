Eight local businessmen appeared before the CBI for questioning regarding the Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives during a TVK leader Vijay rally. The agency is also using 3D laser scanning to map the incident site as the probe intensifies.

CBI Questions Local Businessmen

Eight local traders and businessmen from Velusamipuram appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday following a summons issued to them in connection with the Karur tragedy that claimed 41 lives. The incident occurred on October 27 during a public rally addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay, where a stampede led to the deaths of 41 people. Acting on the Supreme Court's directive, the CBI has been conducting an intensive investigation into the incident for the past two weeks. Officials have reportedly issued summons to over 100 individuals linked to the event for inquiry. Among those who appeared today were a petrol bunk owner, a textile shop owner, a mobile shop owner, and a mechanic shop owner from Velusamipuram. The questioning is taking place at the Circuit House in Karur.

3D Laser Scanning Used at Incident Site

Meanwhile, for the past two days, CBI officials have been conducting 3D laser scanning and measurement work across nearly 700 meters in and around the Velusamipuram area as part of their investigation. Today's round of inquiries focused on those who had received summons earlier this week, as officials continue to gather evidence in the case.

Second Day of Mapping

On Saturday, CBI officials began the second day of investigation at the incident site in Karur's Velusamipuram. Using a 3D laser scanner device, a team of 10 officials started measurement and mapping work for the second consecutive day.

Initial Scanning Work

On Friday, similar work was carried out over a 300-meter stretch in the Velusamipuram area using the same device.

Investigation Timeline

A team of senior officials from the CBI had returned to Karur on Friday to intensify the ongoing probe into the tragic stampede that occurred during a public meeting of TVK Chief Vijay. Following the incident, CBI officials had conducted an initial two-day inquiry that began on October 17 and temporarily returned to their respective stations on October 19, ahead of the Deepavali festival.