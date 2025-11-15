The CBI visited the family of two girls killed in the Karur stampede as part of a Supreme Court-directed probe. The tragedy at a TVK event killed 41. TVK members and over 100 others have been summoned as the investigation widens.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Saturday visited the residence of the family that lost two young girls in the Karur Velusamipuram stampede, as the probe into the tragedy continues to widen under Supreme Court directions.

The three-member CBI team met the bereaved family members to gather direct accounts and additional details regarding the incident. The visit forms part of the agency's multi-stage investigation that began on October 17, after the Supreme Court transferred the case to the CBI following multiple petitions.

Probe Into TVK Event Stampede That Killed 41

The stampede occurred on September 27 during a public outreach event of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor-politician Vijay in the Velusamipuram area of Karur. A sudden surge in the crowd led to the deaths of 41 people, leaving the state in shock.

Since taking over, CBI officials have issued summons to several individuals and conducted inquiries at the Karur Tourist Bungalow and Circuit House.

TVK Members Questioned

Meanwhile, three members of TVK-including representatives from the party's legal team and Trichy Zonal Joint Coordinator Arasu, appeared before the CBI on Saturday in connection with the investigation. The questioning is part of the agency's ongoing effort to determine the cause of the stampede and hold those responsible accountable.

The probe has seen the CBI questioning people from various backgrounds, including members of the public, traders, police personnel, ambulance drivers and vehicle owners. TVK Deputy General Secretary Nirmal Kumar was also present during the inquiry at the party headquarters in Chennai.

Local Traders Summoned

On Sunday, eight local traders and business owners from Velusamipuram, among them a petrol bunk owner, textile shop owner, mobile shop owner, and a mechanic, appeared before the CBI following a summons issued as part of the expanding investigation. Officials have reportedly summoned over 100 individuals linked to the event so far.

Forensic Reconstruction Efforts

Earlier, the CBI also carried out 3D laser scanning and measurement work across nearly 700 metres in and around the Velusamipuram area to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the stampede. (ANI)