The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned TVK chief Vijay for questioning on January 12 in the deadly Karur stampede case. The probe follows a Supreme Court order into the incident which left 41 people dead.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned the TVK chief Vijay for questioning in the deadly Karur stampede case in Tamil Nadu. According to sources, the summons has been issued for January 12. The CBI has already probed several TVK leaders in connection with the case and recorded their statements for further investigation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Background of the CBI Probe

On November 8, 2025, three members of actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the ongoing probe into the Karur stampede. The TVK members, including the TVK legal team and Trichy Zonal Joint Coordinator Arasu, appeared before the CBI for an inquiry in Karur district.

On October 23, 2025, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the stampede that occurred during party chief and actor Vijay's rally in Karur on September 27, 2025, leaving 41 people dead and many others injured. The Court had also ordered a three-member committee, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi, to monitor the CBI probe and ensure that the investigation into the tragedy is independent and impartial. The ruling followed TVK's plea for an impartial investigation into the tragic event.

Legal Tussle Over Investigation

Earlier in December, the Tamil Nadu government had also filed its response (counter-affidavit) in the Supreme Court seeking directions to set aside its decision to order a CBI probe into the Karur stamp case. In its counter-affidavit, the State government had contended that actor and politician Vijay cannot choose the investigating agency or monitoring committee, particularly since both his party and he himself are accused in the Karur stampede case.

In its response, the TVK had claimed that the Tamil Nadu government's plea (counter-affidavit) lacks material facts and provides no valid reason to remove the jurisdiction of the CBI and the supervisory committee, constituted by the top court. TVK asserts that several statements in the State government's counter-affidavit are false and misleading. Considering such claims would hinder the ongoing investigation and its supervision, TVK added.

"The Respondents (Tamil Nadu government) are erroneously claiming that the Petitioner (TVK) has misled this Hon'ble Court, omitted material facts, or made unsupported assumptions - these averments on the Respondents' behalf do not have any substance, and are not borne by the material on record before this Hon'ble Court", as per the response by the TVK.