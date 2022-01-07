Karnataka: Weekend curfew to commence today; here is everything you need to know

The weekend restrictions come as the state experiences an unprecedented increase in daily COVID-19 cases. According to the state health department on Thursday, over 5,000 illnesses were recorded in Karnataka in the previous 24 hours of the state health department on Thursday.

In response to an increase in daily coronavirus infections, the Karnataka government has decided to implement a weekend curfew beginning Friday at 10 pm and lasting till Monday at 5 am to restrict the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The weekend restrictions come as the state experiences an unprecedented increase in daily COVID-19 cases. According to the state health department on Thursday, over 5,000 illnesses were recorded in Karnataka in the previous 24 hours of the state health department on Thursday. The latest cases brought the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 30,22,603, while the death toll has risen to 38,358 as one more patient died from the deadly virus on Thursday.

Theatres, malls, pubs, clubs, restaurants, hotels, and auditoriums would continue to operate at 50% during the weekend curfew. Only individuals who have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccination will be permitted entry. No public gatherings will be allowed.

During this time, all offices will be open five days a week, Monday through Friday. At 50% of the functional strength, the Government Secretariat will be controlled by officials below the rank of Under Secretary.

According to the state administration, schools in Bengaluru will be closed for two weeks beginning January 6th, except for classes 10 and 12.

Marriage functions with no more than 200 people in open spaces and 100 individuals in confined places are authorised, subject to strict adherence to COVID-19 proper behaviour and prevailing standards set by the state administration. Only religious locations are permitted to be available for Darshan. There is no seva, etc., allowed. The number of people allowed in at any moment will be limited to 50 who are appropriately vaccinated.

During the week, malls, retail complexes, and all stand-alone stores and eateries will be open as usual. Sports facilities and stadiums are permitted to operate at 50% capacity. All demonstrations, dharnas, and protests are outlawed during the weekend curfew.

According to the current circular and guidelines released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of Karnataka, there would be extensive monitoring along the border of Kerala and Maharashtra.