  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: Weekend curfew to commence today; here is everything you need to know

    The weekend restrictions come as the state experiences an unprecedented increase in daily COVID-19 cases. According to the state health department on Thursday, over 5,000 illnesses were recorded in Karnataka in the previous 24 hours of the state health department on Thursday.

    Karnataka Weekend curfew to commence today here is everything you need to know gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jan 7, 2022, 9:45 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In response to an increase in daily coronavirus infections, the Karnataka government has decided to implement a weekend curfew beginning Friday at 10 pm and lasting till Monday at 5 am to restrict the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The weekend restrictions come as the state experiences an unprecedented increase in daily COVID-19 cases. According to the state health department on Thursday, over 5,000 illnesses were recorded in Karnataka in the previous 24 hours of the state health department on Thursday. The latest cases brought the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 30,22,603, while the death toll has risen to 38,358 as one more patient died from the deadly virus on Thursday.

    • Theatres, malls, pubs, clubs, restaurants, hotels, and auditoriums would continue to operate at 50% during the weekend curfew. Only individuals who have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccination will be permitted entry. No public gatherings will be allowed.
    • During this time, all offices will be open five days a week, Monday through Friday. At 50% of the functional strength, the Government Secretariat will be controlled by officials below the rank of Under Secretary.
    • According to the state administration, schools in Bengaluru will be closed for two weeks beginning January 6th, except for classes 10 and 12.
    • Marriage functions with no more than 200 people in open spaces and 100 individuals in confined places are authorised, subject to strict adherence to COVID-19 proper behaviour and prevailing standards set by the state administration. Only religious locations are permitted to be available for Darshan. There is no seva, etc., allowed. The number of people allowed in at any moment will be limited to 50 who are appropriately vaccinated.
    • During the week, malls, retail complexes, and all stand-alone stores and eateries will be open as usual. Sports facilities and stadiums are permitted to operate at 50% capacity. All demonstrations, dharnas, and protests are outlawed during the weekend curfew.

    Also Read | As COVID cases surge across country, PM Modi likely to interact with CMs on Friday

    According to the current circular and guidelines released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of Karnataka, there would be extensive monitoring along the border of Kerala and Maharashtra.

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2022, 9:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    As COVID cases surge across country PM Modi likely to interact with CMs on Friday gcw

    As COVID cases surge across country, PM Modi likely to interact with CMs on Friday

    Lord Nazir Ahmed, UK-based voice of Kashmiri separatists and Khalistanis, is a paedophile

    Lord Nazir Ahmed, UK-based voice of Kashmiri separatists and Khalistanis, is a paedophile

    Karnataka Home Ministry orders police to shut shops in DK Shivakumar's Assembly ahead of Mekedatu rally-ycb

    Karnataka Home Ministry orders police to shut shops in DK Shivakumar's Assembly ahead of Mekedatu rally

    Mumbai and Delhi see spike in COVID-19 numbers, record over 20,000 and 15,000 fresh cases in just 24 hours-dnm

    Mumbai and Delhi see spike in COVID-19 numbers, record over 20,000 and 15,000 fresh cases in just 24 hours

    Indian Army issues revised guidelines for personnel as Omicron cases surge-dnm

    Indian Army issues revised guidelines for personnel as Omicron cases surge

    Recent Stories

    As COVID cases surge across country PM Modi likely to interact with CMs on Friday gcw

    As COVID cases surge across country, PM Modi likely to interact with CMs on Friday

    Omicron should not be categorised as mild as it is killing people says WHO chief gcw

    Omicron should not be categorised as mild as it is killing people, says WHO chief

    Lord Nazir Ahmed, UK-based voice of Kashmiri separatists and Khalistanis, is a paedophile

    Lord Nazir Ahmed, UK-based voice of Kashmiri separatists and Khalistanis, is a paedophile

    K POP BTS to not perform at Grammy Awards 2022? Here is what we know drb

    BTS to not perform at Grammy Awards 2022? Here is what we know

    Hollywood Nicolas Cage birthday: Did you know that a horse intended to kill the actor? drb

    Nicolas Cage birthday: Did you know that a horse intended to kill the actor?

    Recent Videos

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un-dnm

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un

    Video Icon
    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'-ycb

    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    Choosing pets over kids is selfish and diminishes us says Pope Francis

    Choosing pets over kids is 'selfish and diminishes us', says Pope Francis

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon