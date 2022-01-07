  • Facebook
    As COVID cases surge across country, PM Modi likely to interact with CMs on Friday

    It should be mentioned that the meeting comes after the Central Government urged nine states and UTs to accelerate Covid testing to ensure that infected persons do not transmit the fatal virus to others.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 7, 2022, 9:17 AM IST
    In the midst of a significant increase in Covid-19 cases throughout the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to convene a high-level meeting with chief ministers from all states and union territories via video conference on Friday. The conference will be conducted to examine the country's concerning the Covid-19 issue and how to deal with it jointly. It should be mentioned that the meeting comes after the Central Government urged nine states and UTs to accelerate Covid testing to ensure that infected persons do not transmit the fatal virus to others.

    Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has indicated that she will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the dire situation. On January 5, Bengal recorded nearly 14,000 new cases in 24 hours. The West Bengal Chief Minister stated at a news conference in Howrah district that in the state, the number of daily Covid-19 cases has risen to 14,022, and the number of active cases has risen to 33,042. She further said on Friday; she would have a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    She argued that the necessary RT-PCR test for interstate border region travel would be increased limits for the Covid-19 scenario in West Bengal. Furthermore, the chief minister stated that the next 15 days are critical, and that the state government would tighten limits on Covid-19.

    Also Read | Mumbai and Delhi see spike in COVID-19 numbers, record over 20,000 and 15,000 fresh cases in just 24 hours

    Both Delhi and Mumbai saw a large increase in Covid-19 cases on Thursday, with the national capital reporting 15,097 new infections and Mumbai reporting 20,181 new infections. According to an official notification issued by the state government on Thursday, Mumbai recorded 20,181 new Covid-19 cases and four fatalities. While the national capital recorded 15,097 new coronavirus infections, six fatalities, and 6,900 recoveries in the last 24 hours on Thursday, the recent increase of 15,097 cases in Delhi is the biggest since May 8, 2021.

    Also Read | Omicron surge: Centre urges 9 states, union territories to ramp up testing

