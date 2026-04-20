The heatwave isn't letting up across Karnataka, with Bengaluru set to touch 36 degrees Celsius. But there's some relief in sight, as the weather department has forecast thunderstorms and rain for the next five days in several inland and coastal districts.

Bengaluru (Apr 20): While Silicon City Bengaluru and the rest of Karnataka are dealing with scorching heat, the weather department has some important news. Many districts in the state are likely to get thunderstorms and rain for the next five days, along with strong winds.

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Bengaluru's Temperature is Climbing

For the next 48 hours, Bengaluru city and its surrounding areas will have mostly clear skies. However, the temperature is set to rise significantly. The city's maximum temperature will be around 36 degrees Celsius, which is 2 to 3 degrees higher than normal. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius. The afternoon heat will be intense, and people are advised to take precautions.

Thunderstorm and Strong Wind Alert

According to the weather department's report, interior Karnataka is likely to experience thunderstorms from April 20 to 24.

North Interior Karnataka: On April 20, strong winds blowing at 40-50 km/h are possible. Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, and Gadag districts might receive moderate rainfall. A rain forecast has also been issued for Kalaburagi, Yadgir, and Raichur districts.

South Interior Karnataka: Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, and Hassan districts will likely see scattered thunderstorms until April 24. The wind speed here will be around 30-40 km/h.

Coastal Karnataka: Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts are expected to get rain with thunder and lightning until April 24.

Coastal Areas to Feel the Heat and Humidity

The weather department has warned that Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts will experience 'Hot and Humid' conditions for the next five days. Even if the temperature doesn't change much, the high moisture in the air can cause breathing discomfort and excessive sweating for people.

Advice for Farmers and the Public

During the rains, there will be a lot of lightning and thunder, so people should not take shelter under trees or in open fields. With strong winds expected, everyone is advised not to park their vehicles near old buildings or weak trees. Overall, while one side is dealing with the heat, the other is getting signs of rain. This is expected to bring some relief to people tired of the dry weather.