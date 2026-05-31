Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Delhi, discussing strategies to accelerate the state's development towards a 'Viksit Assam'. They reviewed past progress and affirmed their commitment to the state's growth.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday met Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal in the national capital and held discussions on accelerating the state's development journey under the vision of a 'Viksit Assam'.

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Leaders Discuss 'Viksit Assam' Vision

Sharing details of the meeting in a post on X, which took place at Sonowal's official residence, the Chief Minister described every interaction with Sonowal as an opportunity to deliberate on the future of Assam and review the state's progress. "Every meeting with Shri Sarbananda Sonowal Dangoriya is an opportunity to discuss and deliberate on building a #ViksitAssam. Today's meeting with him in Delhi was no different -- one where we discussed the progress made in the last decade and how to accelerate Assam's growth journey," Sarma wrote.

Every meeting with Shri @sarbanandsonwal dangoriya is an opportunity to discuss & deliberate on building a #ViksitAssam. Today's meeting with him in Delhi was no different- one where we discussed the progress made in the last decade and how to accelerate Assam's growth journey. pic.twitter.com/zBKbyfAa3N — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 31, 2026

Sharing a post on X after the meeting, Sarbananda Sonowal asserted that they had a productive discussion on strengthening the development roadmap of the state. "Glad to meet Hon'ble Assam CM Shri @himantabiswa in New Delhi. Had a productive discussion on strengthening the development roadmap of our state. #TeamAssam is committed to ensuring a continuous era of peace, progress and prosperity," Sonowal post read.

Glad to meet Hon'ble Assam CM Shri @himantabiswa in New Delhi. Had a productive discussion on strengthening the development roadmap of our state. #TeamAssam is committed to ensuring a continuous era of peace, progress and prosperity. https://t.co/3SiB0GZGRI — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) May 31, 2026

Strengthening Development Roadmap

The meeting focused on reviewing developmental gains achieved over the past ten years and exploring strategies to further strengthen Assam's economic growth, infrastructure development, and overall progress.

Both leaders are understood to have exchanged views on key initiatives aimed at transforming Assam into a developed and prosperous state.

The interaction reflects the continued coordination between the state and the Centre in advancing developmental priorities and realising the vision of a Viksit Assam. (ANI)